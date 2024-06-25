"What a drama king"- Love Island USA fans react to Rob not leaving the show with Andrea

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, June 24, 2024. The segment saw the aftermath of the previous episode's elimination which sent Andrea and Hakeem home. The episode also welcomed two new bombshells into the villa.

Rob, the female-eliminated islander's partner, seemed determined to leave with her but decided to stay after a conversation with Aaron, one of his closest friends on the show. Although the islander was relieved Rob decided to stay, the viewers had a slightly different take.

They took to social media to react to the episode and noted they never thought he was going to leave Love Island USA. One person wrote on X:

"So Rob stayed, what a drama king #Loveislandusa"

"Producers were obv never gonna let Rob leave that villa. He's been giving us all the drama these seasons. He gotta stay to keep the dramatics going. #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Rob deciding to stay at the end of that convo is so unserious lmaoo #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further said they weren't shocked by his decision to stay:

"Rob choosing to stay was absolutely no shock. Did anyone really think he was leaving for someone he knew for three days? Like, let's be so fr right now. #LoveIslandUSA," a fan wrote.

"Rob did all say just to stay. Dramatic a**! Andrea you can act like you can't see the man after the show. If you wanna be with the man, get his number #Loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"Rob caused the whole big scene talking about now you lost 3 people tonight just to decide to stay that quick...he's a character #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

Love Island USA fans further chimed in about Aaron's reaction to Rob potentially leaving the show:

"Aaron actually is p*ssing me off, like pull your head out of Rob's a**, it's actually annoying, I thought he said it wasn't friendship island but he won't shut up about Rob gosh #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"So Rob wanted to stay with his boyfriend Aaron but not leave with the woman he was supposedly falling in love with, crazy #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 episode 13 - Aftermath of Andrea's elimination explored

Love Island USA season 6's latest episode saw the aftermath of Andrea and Hakeem's elimination. As the eliminated female cast member got ready to leave the villa, Aaron pulled Rob aside for a conversation to convince him to stay.

"I'm not gonna tell you what to do and what not to do. Like, I understand if you do want to leave I completely get it," Aaron said.

Rob explained that he came to Love Island USA season 6 to find a connection and he did. He added that he liked Andrea a lot but before he could complete his sentence, Aaron interrupted him and told him he understood what he meant. The cast member added that he "selfishly" wanted Rob to stay.

"I don't want to leave you man, I love you. Dude, like, the only reason I even thought about staying is because of you, man. Like, the only reason," Rob added.

Soon after, Rob spoke to Andrea before she left Love Island USA and the eliminated contestant told him she wanted him to leave with her. Rob told her that although he wanted to leave, he believed he would feel like "such an idiot later" because their connection wasn't gone.

He added he could still see how he felt about her while being on the show and if it were "obvious" he would leave. He added that if he missed her despite meeting amazing people while on Love Island USA, it would strengthen their connection.

"I think I'm gonna stay," Rob told Andrea.

After the episode aired, fans of the Peacock show took to social media to react to the segment and criticized Rob for the 'drama', only to not leave with Andrea. They also praised his friendship with Aaron.

Epsiodes of Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.