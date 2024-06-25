“I think I’m gonna stay”- Love Island USA star Rob continues on the show without Andrea

Love Island USA season 6 has proven that not all relationships can last in the villa even when the contestants want it to. 25-year-old Rob Rausch found his newly formed connection with Andrea, but previously, he was interested in Leah. In episode 13, to the viewers' surprise, Andrea was voted out of the villa after elimination.

A video clip, titled Will Rob Leave with Andrea?, was posted to the official Love Island USA YouTube channel on June 24, 2024. The first-look description states how Rob faces a "very tough decision" to either leave the villa alongside Andrea or stay in the competition:

"With Andrea on the chopping block, Rob faces a very tough decision. While the rest of the guys feel a collective heartbreak at the prospect of losing a friend, Miguel continues to make an impact and get to know some of the newly single ladies."

Trending

In episode 13, it was revealed that Rob had decided to not exit the villa so soon. He told Andrea that he didn't want to regret his decision later, clarifying that they still have a strong connection. Rob explained he wanted to stay to see how he feels about Andrea even after meeting new people on Love Island USA.

Once he gets clarity on the distance factor "making them stronger" he would return to her. Rob said:

"I want to leave so bad. I think I'm gonna stay."

What happened between Rob and Andrea on Love Island USA season 6 episode 13?

The Love Island USA star told his friends that he couldn't imagine staying back in the villa without Andrea's presence. Aaron tried to convince him to stay but the reality TV celebrity was focused on building a true connection with Andrea even if it was outside the villa.

During his confessional interview, Rob explained that the other girls had been against his match since the first day. As all women had already been friends with one another, they teamed and sided with Leah to "dump" Andrea out of the house. Rob mentioned that this was unfair:

"We're here to find a connection. She found one, we're here to test our connection and she didn't get the chance to do that... it just makes no sense. My gut is telling me, just walk out the door and be there for her."

Fans think Rob's sudden change of heart of staying back might come from a revenge point of view. But the Love Island USA contestant wants to see how strong his connection with Andre gets after he meets new people.

Aaron's convincing also might have led Rob to think strategically in the game. Aaron admitted that he wanted Rob to make a wise decision that he wouldn't regret later, and he was glad to see his friend continue being part of the show. Aaron said:

"I just want Rob to be here, selfishly but I also want Rob to be happy. I just feel like the girls, whether they're being protective over JaNa and Nicole or they were just being spiteful because, Rob ended it with Leah, he also didn't want to be with Liv."

Stream Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock. The upcoming episode will reveal whether Rob will find a new connection or realize that Andrea is his one true love and join her outside the show.