"Needs to couple up with Rob"— Love Island USA season 6 fans react to Aaron's behavior in latest episode

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 24, 2024. Fans witnessed the aftermath of Andrea Carmona and Hakeem White's elimination in one of the segments. In the previous episode, Robert "Rob" Rausch claimed he would leave the show if his partner, Andrea, was eliminated, but one contestant was more upset than the couple about the former's possible departure.

Aaron Evans, one of Rob's closest friends on the show, was vocal during the elimination ceremony and questioned the female cast's decision to dump Andrea. In the latest episode, he convinced Rob not to leave the show. Following a heartfelt conversation, Rob informed Aaron that he was the only reason he would even consider staying.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the camaraderie between the two islanders and believed it was time for the boys to become a couple. A netizen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"ATP Aaron needs to couple up with Rob because WTF #loveislandusa."

"Why Aaron always worried about Rob? ATP Just ask HIM to couple up with you #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Rob and Aaron can go ahead and couple up like stop crying on my screen #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Apart from pairing up Aaron and Rob, Love Island USA season 6 fans criticized the former's behavior after his "friendship island" comment about the girls not eliminating Jana:

"Aaron mad Jana was saved on Love island USA when he’s not even American #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"This isn't friendship island" proceeds to cry because you don't want your friend Rob the blob to go home. Aaron is a loser #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"aaron be so f**king fr you’re literally crying bc your bestie “wants to leave” & bc the girls saved jaNa bc that’s their friend & she deserves to still find her love connection & you’re out here saying it isn’t a friendship island was very hypocritical," a person wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans also questioned whether Aaron was in love with Rob:

"Maybe Aaron is in love with Rob because crying that much over another man???? #LoveIslandUSA," a fan wrote.

"In the end Rob got to stay with his soulmate Aaron so I don’t see the problem #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA: Aaron asks Rob to stay in the villa

Love Island USA season 6 aired another episode this week on Monday, June 24, 2024. In episode 12, the majority of the cast voted for Andrea and Hakeem, two contestants they wanted to send home. While the latter's departure didn't ignite drama, the girls' casting vote for Andrea caused havoc in the villa. Both Rob and Aaron questioned their decision, with the former sharing that he would leave the villa with his partner.

Meanwhile, Aaron was reluctant to see his best friend leave, pleading with him to stay. He sobbed about the decision as he hugged Rob, asking him not to self-evict.

“Why would you guys go for Andrea? [Rausch] has the strongest connection in here. Why would you knock Andrea out?” Evans questioned the girls.

Episode 13 saw the immediate aftermath of the latest dumping, and as the cast members hugged goodbye, Aaron pulled Rob aside for a conversation.

"I'm not gonna tell you what to do and what not to do. Like, I understand if you do want to leave, I completely get that," Aaron said.

The Love Island USA season 6 cast member explained that he came on the show to find a connection, and he did. He added that he "really" liked Andrea. Although Aaron empathized with Rob's decision, he emphasized that he didn't want the latter to self-evict. In response, Rob told him he didn't want to leave Aaron and that "the only reason" he would opt for staying back would be for the latter.

In a confessional, Aaron said:

"I just want Rob to be here, selfishly. But I also want Rob to be happy. And I just feel the girls whether they're being protective over Jana and Nicole or they were just being spiteful because, you know, Rob ended it with Leah. He also didn't want to be with Liv, and I feel like that's the reason that they sent Andrea home."

After the episode aired, Love Island USA season 6 fans took to social media to chime in about the dumping session, offering their opinions on Rob and Aaron's friendship. Episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock.