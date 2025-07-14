"I wish I did it in a different setting" — Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Kaylor on her argument with Liv

Love Island USA's spin-off series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, premiered on July 13, 2025. It saw Kaylor Martin criticizing her best friend, Liv Walker, during a rooftop party, for lying about a camera that a brand sent for both of them to use. While reflecting on her heated confrontation with Liv, Kaylor told NBC Insider on July 13, 2025, that she regretted causing a scene at the party.

"I wish I did it in a different setting," she said.

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa alum had also clashed with Liv for allegedly lying about her plans and then posting pictures with her boyfriend and co-star Kendall on her Snapchat. While speaking with NBC Insider, Kaylor said that although she regretted discussing the matter at the party, she believed it was important since she had woken up to "Snapchats of them out."

Consequently, Kaylor stated that it was an instantaneous reaction, not a calculated move to hurt or upset her best friend.

What happened between Kaylor and Liv in the premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

The cast of Love Island USA season 6 reunited for Beyond the Villa, but contrary to their expectations, the meeting was not memorable for all. Liv and Kaylor, who had developed a strong friendship during their time in the Fijian villa last year, locked horns in the premiere, unable to see eye-to-eye.

The pair left the villa inseparable and frequently traveled together, with Liv staying at Kaylor's home in Pennsylvania, and starting a joint YouTube channel called BLND MMNTS. However, in the spin-off's debut episode, Kaylor disclosed that her relationship with Liv had not been fine for months. She stated that it all started when Liv lied to her about a camera.

"I feel like I can't fully trust her," she added.

On the morning of the rooftop party, the Love Island: Beyond the Villa star felt lied to once again, when she saw Snapchat pictures of Liv with her boyfriend and Kendall from the night before. According to Kaylor, Liv had told her that their plans had been canceled. However, the pictures on Snapchat conveyed a different story, which disappointed her.

Moreover, the best friends had a miscommunication about getting dressed and a spray tan to film Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Later in the episode, an enraged and upset Kaylor confronted Liv at the rooftop party. Liv apologized to Kaylor for lying about the camera and explained that there had been a misunderstanding about the pictures on Snapchat. However, Kaylor remained unconvinced.

One thing led to another, resulting in Kaylor storming off and Liv breaking down in tears. Their co-star and friend, Kendall, attempted to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

While speaking with NBC Insider, Kaylor reflected on her fight with Liv, saying:

"Little things that I feel like weren't very truthful hurt me because I'm really open, and I trust everyone. I'm a very loyal friend, so when I feel like that energy isn't reciprocated, it kind of hurts me."

However, she felt she could have had the discussion in a different setting. Kaylor defended herself, saying she "Snaps happened the morning of." Consequently, it was "really important" for her to address the issue. At the same time, Kaylor clarified that she was not "waiting for the cameras to unleash that."

"There's a lot that goes into the camera, and you guys didn't even see all of that," she added.

The Love Island: Beyond the Villa star further noted that she did not want to be lied to "over and over again" because she had experienced that with people in her "immediate life." With that said, she confessed that she loved Liv and would continue to do so.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa will stream every Thursday at 9 pm ET beginning July 17, 2025, on Peacock.

