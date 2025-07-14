Which couple won Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 aired its long-awaited finale on July 13, 2025, during which Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned winners. The pair took home the $100,000 cash prize, while Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finished in second place, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley in third, and Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez in fourth.

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the finale featured Bryan selecting the $100K envelope, while Amaya chose the one with $0. However, the male islander decided to split the cash prize evenly with his partner.

As soon as the winners of season 7 of Love Island USA were announced, Amaya ran around to express her delight, which Ariana called the "zoomies." Soon after, the finalists jumped into the villa pool to mark the final night of their time on the dating series.

Earlier in the episode, Amaya and Bryan went on one last date before the season ended, during which they made their relationship exclusive. The Love Island USA couple enjoyed champagne in a jungle while reflecting on their relationship and flipping through a scrapbook filled with childhood photos of themselves.

Love Island USA winner Amaya shares a heartfelt message to those who feel "misunderstood" like she did during her time in the villa

After being crowned the winner, Amaya shared her excitement, saying she felt like she was "flying in the sky." She described feeling "so seen and validated" and was thrilled that the viewers understood how "powerful" her connection with Bryan was. Amaya called her journey a "ride," looking back on all the hardships she faced throughout the season.

However, she stated that it was all worth it and that she would do it all over again because it led her to Bryan. The Love Island USA star then took a moment to share a message to all who felt misunderstood and cornered like she did during her time in the villa.

"This is just a message to everyone out there who's misunderstood: nobody should ever be tamed, and that there's always someone out there for you who's going to love you for you and appreciate all of your craziness. Don't ever settle for nobody," Amaya said.

Amaya, when she was in a couple with Ace, was criticized for her use of endearing terms. Similarly, when she was with Austin, she was looked down upon for being affectionate. Later in the series, Amaya faced criticism from Zak, who felt that she was often too emotional.

Amaya was often referred to as the "emotional gangsta," as she frequently broke down in tears during confrontations. During those situations, she found comfort in Bryan, who defended her in front of others, saying there was nothing wrong with how she was.

Consequently, after being declared the winner of the Peacock series, Amaya urged her fans and viewers of the show not to change themselves to appease others. Bryan, who joined the cast as a Casa Amor single and was initially paired with Andreina, also reflected on the journey, saying:

"I don't even know how to put it into words. Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I'm so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over," he remarked.

The Love Island USA male cast member added that he felt "surreal." Runners-up Nic and Olandria both agreed that Amaya and Bryan deserved to win the show. Nic believed Amaya was "really misunderstood by a lot of people." As a result, he was happy that someone like Bryan had come and turned her experience around for the better.

Amaya and Bryan took over the crown from season 6's winners Serena Page and Kordell Backham, who, after making things official, are still going strong. Before the season 7 premiere, the previous winners spoke to People magazine. In the interview published on May 13, 2025, Kordell advised the new batch of islanders to "just be comfortable" and be as genuine as they could be.

Serena is currently part of the spin-off series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, whereas Kordell is not, as he has another project in the making.

Stream Love Island USA only on Peacock.

