Love Island USA season 7: Winner prediction

The Love Island USA Season 7 finale is set to premiere on July 13 on Peacock. The episode will feature the final four couples, with their fate ultimately decided by the viewers' votes.

Following the July 8 episode, Amaya and Bryan, Iris and Pepe, Chelley and Ace, Huda and Chris, and Nic and Olandria are still in the running to take home the winning prize money.

According to Sports Casting, Amaya and Bryan have a higher probability of winning the show. The outlet made its prediction based on the public sentiment, voting trends, and visibility of the contestants from the start of the season to the July 8 episode.

Amaya and Bryan lead the outlet's prediction chart with a 60% probability of winning the show. Olandria and Nic take the second spot with a 33% probability, while Chelley and Ace have a 6% chance of winning the show, according to the prediction.

Love Island USA season 7 stars Amaya and Bryan's journey, explored

Only four out of the top five couples would enter the Love Island USA season 7 finale. One by one, the fourth- and third-place couples will be announced, leading up to the final two, who will stand beside host Ariana Madix as she reveals the winning couple.

Amaya and Bryan seem to have a higher probability of winning the show. While their connection might have been established a bit late, and they might not have a longer connection like the OG couple, Ace and Chelly, Amaya and Bryan have been the fan-favourite couple since their union.

Amaya and Bryan had been establishing their connection long before they officially coupled up during episode 30.

Bryan entered Love Island USA season 7 as one of the male Casa Amor contestants. He found an instant connection with Andrena and coupled up with her during the initial Casa Amor recoupling. Meanwhile, Casa Amor bombshell Zak decided to couple up with Amaya.

Zak and Amaya initially seemed to have great chemistry with each other. However, as the episode progressed and Zak showed interest in getting to know other female islanders, the couple soon realized that their connection wasn't that deep.

With the Love Island USA cast amor bombshell focusing on building other connections, Amaya found herself forming a connection with Bryan, who was single at the time, after he defended her during the "Stand on Business" mailbox challenge in episode 26.

Later, during episode 28's "Crashing Out" challenge, Bryan chose to kiss Amaya—a moment they both enjoyed, further strengthening their connection. Near the end of the epsiode, Bryan assured Amaya that he didn't care about what their fellow contestant said about her and said that he wound't change anything about her.

"I don't want you to change anything. I want to meet you for you. The 'cons' they said are pros to me, so I don't want you to change anything," the Love Island USA star told Amaya.

In response, Amaya told Bryan that he gives off a “very safe aura,” adding that he’s a truly kind and genuine person, inside and out. The conversation ended on a sweet note, with the two sharing a kiss.

When it was time to choose between Zak and Bryan during episode 30's recoupling, Amaya went with Bryan, noting that he was able to recognize her worth.

"He recognized the queen that I am, he allows me to illuminate without ever trying to dim my light. He's very special to me, I feel like he understands me in different ways. I know I can be a little fiery sometimes, but it's like he's the water to the fire-ness and it's the perfect balance for me," the Love Island USA said before calling out Bryan's name.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

