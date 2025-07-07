"Still open to our connection" - Love Island USA star Amaya opens up about her status with Zak

Love Island USA season 7 episode 30 premiered on Peacock on July 6, 2025. The episode primarily focused on Amaya as she was moving to explore newly found connections with Elan and Brian. Despite the exploration, she hadn't fully moved past her connection with partner Zak.

In the episode, Zak pulled Amaya for a conversation, saying that after their last talk, he realised that he still had feelings for her. He told her that she understood him the most out of all the female contestants, while he believed he understood her the most among the male islanders.

In response, Amaya admitted that she, too, was still open to their connection. She said that now they were starting with a clean slate, adding that she didn't hold any "grudge" against him.

"I'm still open to our connection as well. That's basically where we are now. We're on page one. Like the old book was thrown away into the sea and this is a new book now. But we'll just see. I'm open to what we have. I'm not closed off and I don't hold any grudge," she told Zak.

Love Island USA couple Amaya and Zak discuss their feeling for one another

Amaya got coupled up with Austin when she first arrived in Love Island USA as the bombshell alongside Hannah. While they found a connection in one another, they soon realized that it wasn't that deep.

When all the female contestants were moved to the Casa Amor villa, Amaya failed to couple up with any of the male bombshells and was left vulnerable to being dumped. However, in time, she was able to establish a connection with Zak and couple up with him. Additionally, she ended up choosing him later during the Casa Amor recoupling.

Although Amaya and Zak initially shared strong chemistry, their connection seemed to fade as the episodes progressed. In Love Island USA season 7 episode 30, Zak pulled Amaya for a conversation, letting her know that he still had feelings for her and that he was open to exploring their connection.

"I just want to pull you for a chat anyway, because last time I spoke with you kind of like squashed the beef. Yeah. I kind of like felt something between us and I just felt like damn like I really do still care about this girl a lot, you know?" he told Amaya.

The Love Island USA star continued,

"So obviously, like trying to be more open with how I feel. I felt like there was still something there between us. Out of all the girls in here, I feel like you understand me the most and I feel like I understand you the most and I know that for sure."

After expressing how he was feeling, Zack asked Amaya where he stood at considering that she was also trying to explore a connection with Elan and Brian.

Before Amaya could respond, Zak expressed to her that he just wanted her to do what made her happy, stating that she deserved the world.

Amaya agreed when her Love Island USA partner later said that they should start with a clean slate. She noted that she was still open to their connection as well and didn't hold any grudge against him.

"You know, we're starting fresh. We're starting something new again. But you have to put in the work. You have to be the man. Like, listen, I'm not going to have a sugar rush anymore from the word candy that you're feeding me because actions and words are two different things," Amaya added in her confessional.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

