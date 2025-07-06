"Her confidence is just so amazing"— Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling comments on Amaya's unique way of speaking

Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling shared his thoughts on Amaya's unique way of speaking, notably praising her confidence. Ever since Amaya Espinal entered the villa, she has steadily won over the fans with her charm, but most notably with her unique pronunciation— often mispronunciation— and phrases that her fellow contestants had never heard before.

Ad

Such segments involving Amaya became a fan favorite, and the viewers started to root for her success on the show.

In an interview with People, published on July 4, 2025, Stirling said that he loves it when the islander confidently says the wrong word and doesn't question it later.

"Her confidence is just so amazing and what I love is she never says a word wrong and [questions it]. No, she just says it and then continues as if everyone else has just been saying it wrong for years. She says it with her chest," he said.

Ad

Trending

Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling reveals that they had a plan to make jokes about Amaya's speaking, but chose not to

Ad

Love Island USA contestant Amaya entered the villa as a bombshell on day 5, alongside Hannah. She was immediately put into a dramatic situation with Huda after she kissed her then connection, Jeremiah.

Amaya went on to find a connection with Ace, and the two coupled up during the following recoupling. However, their connection didn't last long, and it wasn't too late before the two found a better connection with other contestants.

Ad

Amaya later coupled up with Austin in Love Island USA season 7. While she was into him, he felt that he needed some space. The couple eventually split up after the Casa Amor week, when Amaya decided to partner up with a Casa Amor contestant, Zak.

During her time in the Love Island USA villa, viewers have especially enjoyed Amaya’s distinctive way of speaking, which has become one of her most memorable traits.

Ad

In his interview, narrator Iain Stirling revealed that early on, the team had considered making jokes about Amaya’s mispronunciation. However, he said that they eventually realized that if they had started a joke about her pronunciation, then it would have become a long-running joke for the rest of the season.

"It's so funny because, very early days, we were going to do jokes about how she didn't say words right. And then we were like, 'Oh, I don't really know how that sits with me," he said.

Ad

Ad

Further in the interview, the Love Island USA host shared that with time, he started to love and understand Amaya’s unique way of speaking. He said that he loves it when the islander disregards the sentence structure and letters, and confidently says what she wants to say without any fear.

"I sort of love that she just disregards the sentence structure and letters and stuff. I think it's amazing," Iain said.

Ad

In the same interview, host Ariana Madix was asked to talk about the moments from the recent season that made it hard for her to stay impartial as host. In response, she shared that she was notably happy when two Casa Amor male contestants, namely Zak and JD, stood up for Amaya during the recoupling.

After her recoupling segment, Ariana asked Amaya how she was feeling about such a response. Reflecting on the segment, the host shared in the interview that she was trying so hard to keep a straight face as she was genuinely happy for the islander at that moment.

Ad

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More