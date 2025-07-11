Where is the Love Island USA villa? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 has been the talk of the town since it premiered on June 3, and this fact is evident by the internet frenzy the show has created. People on Instagram, TikTok, and X are taking notice of everything happening, are discussing it, calling for things, and even making memes about the islanders.

With such hype, some fans of the show are wondering what this island is where the Love Island USA villa is located. While season 7 of the coveted show was shot in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, it hasn't always been the place where the show was shot.

The USA version of the show dropped in 2019 after the UK version took off on the viewership charts. Since its inception in 2019, the Love Island USA villa has seen quite a few landscapes, from desert vibes in Las Vegas to the tropics of Hawaii and now Fiji.

More on the locations of the Love Island USA season 7 villa

This isn't the first time Love Island USA is filming on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. It's actually the home ground for the show because it started out there. Seasons one, five, and six were all shot there in the custom-made villa, tailored to the needs of islanders and the filming crew.

Season two of the show was shot in Las Vegas, close to the media hub, LA, while season three took viewers all the way to Hawaii. Season four came back to the mainland and was shot in California.

Unlike the villa in the ongoing Love Island UK season 12, the one in the USA version can't be rented by the public. That is because it was specifically made for the show and only to serve the show's purpose. The set designer Richard Jensen teamed up with about 50 locals to renovate the existing Mamanuca Islands property.

As ardent fans of the show already know, the islanders don't leave the villa while they are in there and dedicate their entire days to finding a connection with someone. This unique routine has its unique needs, and the Love Island USA villa has the best setup. It is equipped with day beds, couches, and pillows to make chats more cozy and inviting.

It also has a bedroom full of beds where the islanders all sleep together, next to their partners. An extra cozy Soul Ties section where islanders go for private chats and a gym to keep them fit during their stay. It also has an equipped open kitchen where the men of the villa would cook breakfast for the ladies every morning and a Hideaway bedroom where the chosen couple would go to spend private time, away from the eyes of their fellow contestants.

The villa is right by the beach, and the islanders even have access to a deck overlooking the blue waters of Fiji, where they have had chats and have gone on dates. The fire pit section of the villa has a semi-circle couch, ideal for recouplings and eliminations.

All these and more have been there in the villa since the previous season, but season 7 came with new additions such as a sauna, a photo booth, and a speakeasy section where many of them have shared kisses. The Casa Amor villa from Love Island USA isn't located too far from the main villa either.

"There's not a more tempting vacation on the face of this earth," according to Ariana, the host.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More