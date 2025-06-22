Where is the villa in Love Island UK located? Details explored

Love Island USA and Love Island UK both released almost at the same time and have been taking the internet by storm. The UK version's season 12 was released on June 9, while the former was released on June 3. While the viewers at home have gotten acquainted with the new contestants and the format of the show, they have been wondering where it's all being filmed.

The show is running on a one or two-day delay because several decisions on it are made by public voting. The veteran viewers of the show know that the show has been shot on the Spanish island of Mallorca since its inception.

Season 12 of Love Island UK is also shot on the same island, only the location of the villa has moved. While previously it used to be on the southern tip of the island, it has now moved to the eastern coast. While the UK version is loyal to its Mallorcan location, season 7 of the US version is being shot in Fiji.

More on the Love Island UK villa

Love Island UK was filmed at the southern tip of the island for the first two seasons, which aired in 2015 and 2016, respectively. It was during this time that the reality dating show gained traction, and the producers thought it was time for a villa revamp.

So in 2017, with season three, the villa moved to a more rural neighborhood on the eastern side of the coveted island. The locale it was at was called Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. The makers thought of another villa revamp in 2022, with season eight.

This villa, located at a new destination, is the villa that fans now see on Love Island UK season 12. This new villa is named Sa Vinyassa and is situated deep in the rural areas of Mallorca. The nearest big town to this place is Artà or Manacor. These changes in the locations of the villa give the season a fresh look every few years.

Can one rent out the Love Island UK season 12 villa?

The Love Island UK season 12 villa can be used for a staycation when they are not filming the show there. On this website called Planet Villas, the villa can be booked for a stay— however, it appears to be fully booked for two years, i.e., till December 2026.

Up to 12 people can be housed in this rural villa as it has six bedrooms with six bathrooms. This is contrary to how the contestants are compelled to live, in one bedroom, with one bathroom. The villa has two lounges, a kitchen, and a BBQ.

"The house has been restored with a lot of character and has been decorated with recovered furniture and typical Majorcan farming and agricultural equipment, preserving the charm of the Majorcan houses of yesteryear," the bio of the villa reads.

It also specifies that the house has two floors, a dining hall, a well-equipped kitchen, a 21x6 swimming pool, an events room for hosting small events, and an optional apartment with a kitchen.

A one-week stay at Sa Vinyassa costs £5,000, and the property has all the amenities, ranging from a satellite TV to wifi, air conditioning, heating, dishwasher, washing machine, microwave, and the like.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans of the show can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveisland.

