What happened between Love Island UK contestants Harry, Helena, and Yasmin? Male islander's love triangle drama explained

Love Island UK season 12 contestant Harry is currently facing criticism from his fellow Islanders for jumping from one girl to another in a short span of time. Within just 12 episodes, he has formed connections with Sophie, Shakira, Helena, and Yasmin, and things are starting to catch up to him.

Harry coupled up with Helena despite having "unfinished business" with Shakira. Later, when Yasmin arrived as a bombshell, his head turned for her, and he took her away to the hideaway in the middle of the day, where they shared a kiss.

Choosing to keep the kiss a secret from their respective partners and fellow Islanders sparked major drama, ultimately landing Harry, Helena, and Yasmin in a tense love triangle.

Love Island UK contestant Harry's relationship timeline explored

Love Island UK season 12 contestant Harry was initially coupled up with Sophie when the islanders first arrived in the villa and were thrown right into forming couples.

While Harry felt a connection with Sophie, he couldn't find the spark he was looking for, so he kept himself open to exploring different connections.

At the end of the premiere episode, bombshell Toni made her entrance in the villa and was given the opportunity to steal any guy she wanted from the list of formed couples. Ultimately, she chose to couple up with Ben, leaving Shakira single and vulnerable.

Shakira was later informed that she only had 24 hours to find a partner to couple up with, or else she would be dumped from the villa. So she spent the next day talking to different guys with whom she felt she had a connection.

By the end of Love Island UK season 12 episode 2, Blu, Conor, and Harry were all vying to couple up with Shakira. Ultimately, Shakira chose Harry, leaving Sophie single and resulting in her elimination.

Things looked promising for Harry and Shakira for a few days until the former decided to turn his head to pursue Helena.

During a Love Island UK dare challenge, Harry received a dare to perform a lap dance for the girl sitting next to him, who happened to be Helena. He completed the tasks at hand; however, he felt targeted when Shakira accused him of doing too much and touching Helena's leg during the lap dance.

Shakira and Harry eventually decided to part ways, though Harry told her there was still "unfinished business" between the two of them.

Harry spent the next few days coupled up with Helena until Yasmin entered the villa as a bombshell. Harry was intrigued by the bombshell and even took her to the hideaway in the middle of the day as his partner, Helena, and the rest of the islanders watched them going in and coming out with happy faces.

Helena felt that something had happened between Harry and the new Love Island UK bombshell. When she asked her partner about the incident, he dismissed the conversation, assuring her that nothing had happened. However, something did happen.

Harry and Yasmin had shared a couple of kisses during their hideaway escapade and mutually decided to keep it a secret and lie about it. They continued their lying until rumors about them eventually began to heat up, and they had no choice but to come clean.

When Helena confronted Harry about the kiss, he reasoned that he was just trying to explore different connections in the villa. The two then agreed that their connection was over and they should move on.

Harry was ready to move on, but backward. He later struck up a conversation with his former Love Island UK partner Shakira and hinted to her that he was still interested in her. He even told her that he wouldn't have treated her the way he did with Helena because he knows she wouldn't tolerate it.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

