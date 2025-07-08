Who went to the Hideaway in Love Island USA season 7 episode 31? Details explored

Episode 31 of Love Island USA season 7 came out on July 7. The episode documented the contestants taking on a unique challenge. They were woken up at night with the noise of crying babies, and found one cradle per couple. Their task was to tend to the baby and keep it from crying throughout the day.

At the end of the episode, after the task, Amaya received a text. The contestants were asked to choose a couple among them to go to the Hideaway section of the villa.

This section is a private bedroom, where the visiting couple could spend the night away from the eyes of their co-contestants.

Huda suggested Amaya should go to the Hideaway, and the rest of the cast immediately agreed on the idea. It was decided that she and her fresh partner, Bryan, were going.

The girls cheered and danced for Amaya in the dressing room, while the boys did the same for Bryan.

Amaya and Bryan go to the Hideaway in Love Island USA season 7 episode 31

Amaya and Bryan were on the Love Island USA villa for quite a while before they saw each other as potential matches.

Amaya entered the villa first as a bombshell and coupled up with Ace and Austin before going to the Casa Amor.

She came back coupled up with Zak, who was a Casa Amor bombshell.

Meanwhile, Bryan entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and coupled up with Andreina, another bombshell from the villa.

Amaya was with Zak, but they were still open to exploring their connections, and their connection faded with time.

She started discussing her chances with Bryan after Andreina, his partner, was eliminated from the show.

In a challenge following that elimination, Bryan pulled Amaya in for a kiss, which sparked chemistry between them.

They instantly got along after that, which solved Amaya's dilemma of picking between Zak, Elan, and Bryan.

The other two went home when Amaya chose Bryan as her man. In episode 31, they cared for their baby together and bonded even more. And even though they lost the baby challenge, they ended the day on a happy note.

Something even the contestants noticed, so they picked them to go to the Hideaway. Huda mentioned that she heard smooching sounds from their bed the night before, so it was apt to send them to the private space.

"I cannot believe this, Hideaway is right. F*ck. My heart is about to pump out of my chest right now. I need to shave my *ss crack. But baby I am ready," said Amaya in a Love Island USA confessional.

The girls got Amaya ready for her special night. She came to a confessional to ask the girl to give her their finest lingerie for the night.

Meanwhile, the boys advised Bryan to wear boxers and go.

Amaya was excited for Bryan to see what she was wearing under the robe, referring to her pink lingerie. She thought his heart would skip a beat when he would see her like that.

In a Love Island USA confessional, Amaya said that she was born ready for the Hideaway. Then, when Bryan came to usher her, she walked up to him and showed him what she was wearing inside the robe.

Bryan took her hand and walked her to the Hideaway. Other contestants lined up to cheer for them as they walked.

"Oh sh*t it's time to play, Amaya and Bryan in the Hideaway," sang the Love Island USA cast as they saw the couple off.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

