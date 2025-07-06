“I’m getting all kitty and jiggly”— Love Island USA star Amaya reflects on her connection with Bryan

Love Island USA season 7 episode 29 was released on July 29. It was the AfterSun episode, which featured the AfterSun host, Sophie Monk, and the season host, Ariana Madix. They briefly discussed what went down in the villa in the past week and shed light on things fans were reacting to.

In the episode before the Aftersun, Amaya and Bryan explored their connection privately, and it led to them kissing. While Amaya is coupled up with Zak, a bombshell from Casa Amor, she has also recently started to explore her chances with Bryan.

This happened after Andreina, Bryan's partner, was sent home in the last elimination round. A single Bryan chose to kiss Amaya in a challenge in the previous episode, which sparked possibilities of them pairing up.

"I'm getting all kitty and jiggly about it, which is good," Amaya said.

After Andreina exited the island with four other islanders, Bryan was left alone. And while Amaya had an active connection with Zak, she was still building on it. They were both still willing to explore.

But since Bryan kissed her in the ball pit challenge, Zak too took to a Love Island USA confessional to say that he was going to clutch harder for Amaya now that he was seeing other people coming for her. Now it is for the fans to see who Amaya eventually ends up with.

What happened between Bryan and Amaya on Love Island USA season 7 episode 29

Bryan and Amaya got to chatting privately, actively seeking a connection, something which hadn't happened before. She told him she had fun with him in the challenge, to which Bryan said he did too. He revealed to her that he had already planned his move and had thought to himself that if it was a kissing challenge, he would pick her.

Amaya giggled, to which he asked why she was laughing. She rhetorically asked him if she couldn't laugh and blush, to which he expressed disbelief over the fact that he got her blushing.

"My heart rate is probably high right now," she said.

Amaya kept giggling and blushing, which made him ask her to go to him, and they kissed. Amaya then took to a Love Island USA confessional to say that Bryan was flirtatious, just like her, and that had led to the kiss.

"It just blossoms into something beautiful, you know?" she added.

She continued to say in the Love Island USA confessional that she was trying to keep a straight face, so she was smiling, but she was all giddy on the inside. Bryan complimented how she looked that day. He was referring to the kaftan she was wearing.

Amaya called it a grandma dress, but Bryan said she was "rocking it." Amaya liked the fact that he complimented her dress, which she stated in the confessional.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

