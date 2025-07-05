⁠"Those are my winners"— Love Island USA fans react to Bryan and Amaya's chemistry

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 28 this week on Friday, July 4, 2025, on Peacock. The episode saw the aftermath of the five-way elimination that sent TJ, Andreina, Austin, Jaden, and Gracyn home. As the remaining islanders continued their journeys, Amaya and Bryan started to get to know each other better.

While in the speakeasy, Amaya told him that she had fun with him in the challenge and Bryan told her that he had already thought about picking her beforehand if there was going to be a kissing challenge.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Bryan and Amaya's growing chemistry onilne and were happy for the cast members. One person wrote on X:

"I’m taking amaya and bryan to the finish line those are my winners right there."

"AMAYA AND BRYAN OUR 2025 LOVE ISLAND USA WINNERS," a fan commented.

"bryan had one (1) conversation with amaya and now he in the confessional speaking in metaphors LMFAOOOOOOO," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised Bryan's behavior towards Amaya:

"bryan reassuring amaya and telling her he doesn’t want her to change anything about herself about time my girl found someone that likes her for her," a person wrote.

"The best part about Bryan and Amaya getting together is the fact that he seen it for her before he knew she was America favorite! He stood up for her when it wasn’t popular!!!! My winners," a fan commented.

"Bryan defended Amaya, he expressed interest in her b4 the vote, he is used to her personality, & he initiated the kiss…love tht!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"amaya was only with puppies, now she got a BIG DOG!!! bramaya are looking like my winners of LIUSA S7!! (bryan pls don’t make me look dumb again)" a person wrote.

"another kiss where I felt something real thank you Amaya and Bryan. You will be at the finals," a fan commented.

Bryan and Amaya get closer in Love Island USA season 7 episode 28

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 28, Amaya and Bryan spoke at the speakeasy. Amaya told the cast member that she loved speakeasys and that she wasn't that into loud music and liked lounge settings.

Bryan said that he initially thought she would be someone who liked clubbing and Amaya said she had that phase in her early 20s. However, now she only liked to go out for birthdays, celebrations or major events. She added that she loved spending time with herself but she liked spending quality time with other people.

Bryan asked the Love Island USA season 7 islander what her love language was and Amaya joked that it was physical touch in a good way, referring to Ace and Zac previously criticizing her for being touchy.

Bryan assured Amaya that he didn't want her to change anything about herself.

"I want to meet you for you," he added.

He added that what the other male Love Island USA season 7 islanders thought were Amaya's cons were "pros" for him. Amaya told him he was sweet and said it was refreshing to talk to him. Bryan further told the reality star that she shouldn't let the "sh*t" that was said about her change who she was.

"Someone like me, loves that type of sh*t. So I don't want you to feel like you got to slow down or change up on how you are because I love someone that's passionate. Shows you care," he added.

In a confessional, Bryan chimed in on his and Amaya's chemistry and said that the physical attraction had grown after the latest challenge. He added that he liked to move at a pace Amaya was used to moving at, and he didn't want to waste any time.

Amaya told the Love Island USA season 7 cast member that he gave her a "very safe aura," and called him a "real man." She added that she wanted to be with someone with whom she was able to speak and complimented him on being nice and "genuine."

As the conversation continued, the two shared a kiss and won the fans' hearts. They took to social media to chime in on Amaya and Bryan's chemistry and declared them their winners.

Tune in on Saturday, July 5, 2025, to watch the latest Aftersun special of Love Island USA season 7.

