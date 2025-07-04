Love Island USA season 7 episode 27 recap: Chelley and Huda hash things out as five contestants get dumped

Episode 27 of Love Island USA season 7 came out on July 3. The episode covered the aftermath of the letter-writing challenge from the last episode, where the contestants honestly addressed their feelings towards one another in written form. This led to fights between Huda and Chelley, Olandria and Taylor, and Amaya and Ace, as they brought their issues to the forefront.

The previous episode saw Chelley and Huda falling out because the former didn't approve of Huda's kiss with Ace in the heart rate challenge, nor did she like her handling of their triangle with Chris. In episode 27, the two sat down to talk it out and reach a better place.

In other news, five islanders, namely Austin, Jaden, Gracyn, Andreina, and TJ, were dumped from the island. This was after six of them were sent to the bottom, including Taylor, and other cast members of the Love Island USA were asked to pick the one they wanted to stay. Most islanders stood behind Taylor and saved him, while the other five were asked to leave.

Chelley and Huda address their issues on Love Island USA season 7 episode 27

When the two sat down, Chelley said that she felt like she had always given a lot of respect when it came to friendships, but Huda didn't reciprocate it. She mentioned how Huda kept telling her that she kept Chris in the villa for Chelley. She said that Huda didn't do it for her, she did it for herself because she ended up coupling up with Chris.

Defending herself, Huda said that while she wanted Chelley to keep exploring with Chris, she wanted to explore her chances with him as well. Chelley said that while that was fine, Huda suddenly revealing that she too was getting close to Chris wasn't easy to process.

"I care about you so much, and anything I do truly is with good intention. I'm not a bad person," Huda said, apologizing to Chelley.

Chelley came to a Love Island USA confessional to say that she thought Huda was "malicious" before, but after having the one-on-one conversation with her, she was assured that her friend came with a clean heart. So, she accepted Huda's apology and the two hugged it out.

Who all got dumped from Love Island USA season 7 episode 27?

Ariana, the host, one by one, asked the contestants to stand behind one of the six candidates on the block. These were Austin, Jaden, Gracyn, TJ, Taylor, and Andreina. These six comprised the three least favorite boys and girls of the Love Island USA villa, voted by America.

While Nic, Clarke, Cierra, Ace, and Pepe stood behind Taylor, Olandria stood behind Austin, Elan stood behind Gracyn, Amaya, Chelley, and Huda stood behind Andreina, Iris and Zak backed TJ, and Bryan and Chris stood for Jaden.

"Taylor, with five votes from your fellow islanders, you are safe," declared Ariana.

Taylor was saved by the five voters who thought he deserved to continue, while the other five were asked to bid goodbyes to their co-contestants and pack their bags. The elimination was the biggest in the season's history because it saw the largest number of contestants going home at the same time.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

