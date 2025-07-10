“It was back to back”- Love Island USA star Amaya reveals details of her Hideaway with Bryan

Episode 32 of Love Island USA season 7 was released on July 8, 2025. It was the episode after Amaya and Bryan went to the Hideaway section of the villa. The Hideaway is a private bedroom where a couple can spend time away from the eyes of the other islanders.

Ad

Amaya got a text asking the islanders to choose a couple to send to the Hideaway section. Huda suggested Amaya should go, and everyone else agreed.

While the cast members hyped Amaya and Bryan before they left for the Hideaway, the girls helped Amaya dress up while cheering for her. They also danced and sang for the couple before they went to The Hideaway.

In episode 32, after Amaya and Bryan were back in the villa, the girls wanted to know all about their Hideaway date. Amaya told them that they definitely went on a "journey," confirming they slept together. Olandria demanded to know if these journeys happened together or were spread apart, and Amaya said,

Ad

Trending

"It was back to back."

The female cast members were seen getting excited as Amaya told them what happened at The Hideaway.

What Amaya divulged about her night with Bryan in the Love Island USA Hideaway

Amaya sat with Huda, Iris, Olandria, and Chelley to discuss her trip to the Hideaway. She shared that on her hideaway date, she and Bryan first went into the Jacuzzi and told the others that the room was "gorgeous."

Ad

Ad

Olandria wanted to know what else happened, so Amaya told them she and Bryan did go on their journeys, which implied that they slept together.

"The journey was great," she said.

The girls cheered her on, while Olandria wanted to know how many times they had s*x, so she asked, and Amaya revealed it was two. The girls cheered her on again while Olandria asked her if it happened back or back or it was spread apart, and Amaya responded saying that it was "back to back," while the other Islanders hooted.

Ad

Olandria then reminded them of the jingle they sang before sending Amaya to the Hideaway, and the girls began singing.

"Eat that kitty, eat that kitty, eat that kitty in the Hideaway," they sang in unison.

They asked Amaya if Bryan listened to the jingle and acted on it. Amaya said yes, and the girls shrieked with excitement.

Amaya and Bryan's journey on Love Island USA season 7

Ad

Amaya and Bryan were in the Love Island USA villa for a long time before they considered each other a match. Bryan entered the villa during the Casa Amor phase and coupled up with Andreina, another bombshell who had entered the Love Island USA villa not long before Casa.

Ad

Meanwhile, Amaya was paired up with Zak, another Casa Amor bombshell. While her connection with Zak was strong at the start, it started fading with Zak's efforts to get to know other women in the villa. Andreina had to leave the island with four other contestants in the biggest elimination of the season, which left Bryan single.

This prompted Amaya and Bryan to consider each other, and when they hung out, they instantly vibed. Bryan even pulled her in for a kiss during a challenge, which indicated his inclination. Amaya still kept getting to know Zak and Elan from Casa, and was uncertain about her choice.

Ad

In the recoupling ceremony that ensued, she picked Bryan because before that, she had connected with him so well that it had culminated in a kiss. The islanders saw the genuine connection between them and thought they deserved to spend alone time together.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More