Which couple was dumped in Love Island USA season 7, episode 34? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 34 on July 11, 2025. The friends and family segment featured the season's final elimination, in which Chelley and Ace were dumped from the villa. With their eviction, the remaining four couples—Amaya and Bryan, Huda and Chris, Iris and Pepe, as well as Olandria and Nic—made it to the top 4 of season 7.

In the July 11 episode, the five couples reunited with their loved ones while also getting to know the friends and family of their partners. At the end of the night, all 10 islanders came together for a family meal, hoping to wrap up the day on a positive note. However, the dinner went sideways when they received a text revealing that one couple would be eliminated from the show.

Ace and Chelley received the fewest votes from the viewers. As a result, they were dumped from the Love Island USA villa and removed from the race for the $100,000 cash prize.

"Chelley and Ace, your Love Island journey ends tonight. Thank you for the memories," a card read.

The safe islanders were surprised by America's verdict, as they had not expected Chelley and Ace to get eliminated right before the finale.

"You're like the eagle to fly with" — Love Island USA star Nic gets emotional over Ace's elimination

After Ace and Chelley were dumped from the villa, Iris expressed her surprise, saying she was certain the couple would make it to the final four. Meanwhile, Nic got emotional, telling Ace that he thought he would walk out of the villa together with him. Ace comforted him by saying, "Everybody's journey comes to an end," and that it was his time to go.

Nic further called Ace his "hype man," as he believed the latter was "a leader" and "a role model."

"My dad, he always used to use this phrase, 'fly with the eagles or walk with the chickens.' And, I think you're like the eagle to fly with," Nic added.

Ace responded that both of them were "eagles," encouraging the male islander to "keep flying." While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Nic mentioned that he had always pictured himself and Ace "finishing this journey together." Consequently, to see Ace leave the villa right before the finale disheartened him.

Elsewhere, the girls were displeased to see Chelley pack her belongings. While Huda said it felt unreal, Olandria confessed that it "hurt so much" to lose her "best girl," the person with whom she had started the entire journey.

"I love Chelley so deep," Olandria stated.

Huda, in a separate confessional, got emotional as she admitted that it would be "so weird" not to have Chelley in the villa anymore.

Meanwhile, Chelley assured her co-stars that it was not a goodbye but a "see you later," while Ace referred to them as his family. He thanked the islanders for the journey and promised never to "switch up" on any of them.

In the closing segment of the Love Island USA episode, Chelley admitted that it was "bittersweet" to end her journey days before the finale. Although she said that she would miss her co-stars and the villa, she was happy that her "purpose" was "fulfilled."

"I got what I was looking for, so I can't be mad," she added, referring to her connection with Ace.

The Love Island USA male islander also expressed a similar sentiment, saying he did what he wanted to do, which was to find a compatible partner like Chelley.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

