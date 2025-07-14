“I love him”- Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Kaylor lets her feelings be known about Aaron

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiered on July 13, 2025. The series is a spin-off of the main show and features contestants and couples from Love Island USA season 6. The contestants gathered once again to discuss how they navigated their relationships and dating after the show.

The couples on Love Island: Beyond the Villa included season 6 contestants Leah and Miguel, JaNa and Kenny, and Serena and Kordell. The other contestants included Kaylor, Aaron, Liv, Kendall, and Connor.

During the episode, Kaylor spoke about her feelings for her Love Island USA season 6 partner, Aaron.

"I love him. I care about him…I always will think Aaron's attractive," she said.

Aaron and Kaylor were one of the fan-favorite couples of Love Island USA season 6. They paired up early on in the show, but drifted apart during the Casa Amor phase when Aaron romanced a new bombshell. They eventually coupled up with each other but didn't make it to the finale and were eliminated a week before.

What Kaylor said about Aaron in Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiere

In the premiere episode of the Love Island spin-off, Kaylor and Aaron met for the first time after they ended their relationship a year ago. Before she met him, Kaylor had lunch with Liv, Kendall, and Connor.

She opened up about her feelings for Aaron and told the trio that she still felt strong for him. Kaylor added that she was nervous about meeting him because she thought he didn't like her.

The Love Island USA season 6 cast member also revealed that he had blocked her on social media. While Kaylor expressed her feelings about him, Aaron spoke to Connor about his feelings.

However, he revealed that he didn't feel the same way as Kaylor did. He told Connor that after the reunion, where he broke up with Kaylor, he went to the UK. He added that he needed to take a break because he wasn't doing well mentally and called the past season a "horrible experience."

"I just remember times where all I wanted to do all day was sleep," Aaron said.

On Love Island: Beyond the Villa, he told Connor that the phase of his life was "dark." He noted that all he wanted to do was sleep all day because that was the only thing that would keep him from getting into his head.

The reality star also said that he was off all of his social media handles because he thought that was the healthy thing to do. He shared that he hadn't used social media even until that day.

When Kaylor and Aaron met on Love Island: Beyond the Villa for the first time, they opened up to each other. Aaron apologized for gaslighting, manipulating, and the way he treated her during their time together on season 6. Kaylor stated that she felt betrayed by his miscommunication during the season, but admitted that she would never stop caring about him.

Aaron told Kaylor that he didn't have any bad blood towards her, but he was unsure how he felt about her. Kaylor admitted that after the show, her mom showed her posts about Aaron.

"My mom's always showing me your f*cking posts, I'm like, 'Dude. What the f*ck — what's wrong with you?" she added.

In a Love Island: Beyond the Villa confessional, Kaylor stated that it was awkward to see Aaron and that she couldn't stop laughing and smiling.

For more updates on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle,@loveislandbeyondthevilla.

