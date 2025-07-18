Love Island USA 2025 reunion: Everything we know so far

Love Island USA season 7 ended on July 13, 2025, crowning Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the winners of the series. However, it was not the last time viewers would see them. Host Ariana Madix, during the finale, revealed that the islanders would all return next month in New York City for a reunion, which she would host alongside Andy Cohen.The reunion will release on Monday, August 25, at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT, exclusively on Peacock. It will be a two-hour special featuring the contestants reflecting on their experiences inside the villa, with an emphasis on everything that has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. The islanders will address controversies, arguments, and many other unresolved conflicts.Unlike the previous season, Ariana will be joined by host Andy Cohen for this reunion. The Vanderpump Rules alum shared the news via Instagram Story, saying:&quot;Daddy alert. [Andy] I'm so excited.&quot;Additionally, Ariana will return to host season 2 of Love Island Games, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The competition show will feature islanders from across the Love Island franchise, including the USA, UK, Australia, and beyond.What to expect from Love Island USA season 7 reunion? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can expect to see the final four couples — Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, as well as Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez — in attendance at the reunion, alongside other evicted couples and bombshells.However, it is unclear whether Cierra Ortega or Yulissa Escobar will be present, as they were removed from the show due to the controversy regarding the usage of racial slurs.Pairs evicted before the Love Island USA finale, including Chelley and Ace, as well as Taylor and Clarke, are likely to appear to reflect on their journey so far. With Bravo star Andy as the co-host, fans can expect drama to unfold, unlike the previous season, where netizens were disappointed with Ariana letting the islanders off too easily.Love Island USA stars Amaya and Bryan are prepared to confront Zak View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reunion will showcase the cast members addressing feuds on and off the show. In an interview with People, published on July 17, 2025, Amaya and Bryan opened up about who they would confront at the reunion next month.Amaya mentioned that she had her eyes set on Zak, a bombshell she had been coupled up with briefly before his elimination in the July 6 episode. The female islander mentioned that Zak had been actively posting about her since leaving Fiji.&quot;I don't know what is going on. He needs to stop talking. That man must be really bored. Why do you have to keep on speaking about me or Bryan or both of us? Talk about your favorite color, my guy,&quot; Amaya said.On the other hand, Bryan also had a word to say to Zak, noting that he was uncomfortable with &quot;the s**t he's saying.&quot; Bryan added that he wanted to remind Zak about &quot;certain conversations&quot; they had during their time in the villa.Nic and Olandria believe the Love Island USA reunion will be a &quot;cinematic film&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 17, 2025, Nic and Olandria shared their expectations for the reunion. Nic said that he was &quot;excited to call people out if there needs to be people called out.&quot; However, at the same time, he was equally thrilled to &quot;grab my popcorn and watch other people call people out.&quot;&quot;It’s gonna be a cinematic film and it’s all caught in 4K, so it’s beautiful,&quot; he added.Olandria chimed in, calling it &quot;so messy.&quot; According to her, the Love Island USA reunion should be &quot;multiple parts,&quot; because one episode would not do justice. She was certain people had many things to address, which they were holding in for the reunion.Upon hearing that, Nic joked that he wanted &quot;another 35 episodes of just reunion,&quot; but Olandria was strictly against the idea.Love Island USA season 7 is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.