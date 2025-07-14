Love Island USA season 7 winners Amaya and Bryan share their plans for the $100,000 cash prize

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were announced as the winners of Love Island USA season 7 on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The pair won the $100,000 cash prize and decided to split it evenly among themselves. After winning the Peacock series, Amaya and Bryan spoke to host Ariana Madix about how they intended to spend their earnings.

"I actually do want to donate to a charity, of course. I want to give back to a community — that’s, like, one of my biggest passions. It's just me leaving a positive impact on a group of people who are in need," Amaya responded.

Meanwhile, Bryan noted that he not only wanted to "invest the money" but also use it to spread awareness about mental health.

"Mental health awareness is extremely important to me. I went through it when I was younger, and I definitely want to help little kids face their emotions and everything," he added.

While Amaya and Bryan emerged victorious, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finished in second place. Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, who broke up in the Love Island USA finale, secured third place, while Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia secured fourth.

When Ariana asked the winning couple how they felt about winning the Peacock series, Amaya said she was "overwhelmed" with positive emotions and could not wait to call her parents. Bryan expressed a similar sentiment, eager to share the news with his loved ones.

Amaya and Bryan stated that they were unsure about winning the show, as they had started "kind of late." However, they were happy that viewers saw and appreciated their connection. Bryan mentioned that he and Amaya had agreed to be genuine, irrespective of where they stood in the competition.

The Love Island USA host then asked the couple if they could guess any "moment or quote" of theirs that had gone viral. When Ariana stated that Amaya had "a lot" of such viral moments, Amaya said:

"I talk to myself a lot, if you guys haven't realized... I love to quote that I'm a sensitive gangster from New York."

She explained that she did not remember most of her songs because they were instantaneous, but confirmed that she frequently rapped to herself whenever she was alone.

When asked about the Love Island USA co-stars she was excited to meet, Amaya said she looked forward to reuniting with all the female evictees because she was "really big on sistership." Bryan, on the other hand, was excited to "catch up" with the Casa boys, the ones he came on the show with.

"We already had plans for when we were out, so shout out to them boys," he stated.

Bryan and Amaya revealed that their Love Island USA "motto" was to be the most genuine and honest version of themselves.

"I love to say that if I'm not your cup of tea, then don't drink it," Amaya added.

Ariana complimented Amaya's perspective, noting that it was her and Bryan's honest personalities and "authenticity" that the audience appreciated and fell in love with. The host also recalled when the couple felt unsure about their experience on the show, saying it was their "strength and resilience" in those situations that made viewers vote for them.

Lastly, Ariana urged the winning couple to share a message with their fans. Amaya thanked them for believing in her and Bryan and encouraged them not to settle for less because the "right bond" would eventually find them. Bryan expressed a similar sentiment, asking fans to be "unapologetically you."

Love Island USA season 7 is streaming now only on Peacock.

