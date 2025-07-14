“We should just be friends”—Love Island USA star Huda shockingly ends things with Chris

Love Island USA season 7 concluded with episode 36, the season finale, which was released on July 13, 2025, on Peacock. While Amaya and Bryan won the season, Huda and Chris broke up right before the winners were announced.

They went on a dinner date, where Huda told Chris that she wanted to end things and be friends. In response, Chris said that while he didn't have any bad blood with Huda, he couldn't be friendly with her because he needed to separate from her to not be involved with her.

"We should just be friends," Huda told Chris.

Their rift happened after the two of them disagreed over Huda not kissing Chris in front of other people because she didn't like PDA. Chris thought the argument wasn't genuine enough. He also asked castmate Amaya to mediate, which solved things for the time being, but took a toll on their chemistry eventually.

How Huda and Chris broke up on Love Island USA season 7 finale?

Huda and Chris encountered problems during their journey on Love Island USA, especially towards the end of the season. He didn't like that she wasn't kissing him publicly or in front of other contestants. He felt like she was ashamed or unsure of him. Huda argued that she didn't want to kiss on camera because the last time she openly did it with Jeremiah, they didn't end up well.

However, ever since their argument on Love Island USA, their chemistry faded, and it eventually led to Huda calling it quits right before the winners were announced. During an intimate dinner date, she told him that she wanted to be friends with him, and Chris said he was okay with that and had no hard feelings.

"I already knew I could tell," he added.

He also mentioned that he was waiting for her to say it to him. Huda replied that they both were friends with other members of the Love Island USA cast. She then asked him if he would be fine with hanging out with her as well as with everyone, without feeling weird about it.

"Can we still be funny and cool and everything? And like it's normal?" Huda asked.

Chris stated that he wanted to be honest with her and said that he wouldn't be okay. But he also clarified that he wouldn't have any hatred towards her. He further mentioned that he needed to not like Huda anymore, and if that meant that he needed to separate himself from her, he was going to do that. Huda agreed.

Chris' opinion about Huda not kissing him publicly on Love Island USA

When Chris told Huda that he didn't like the fact that she didn't kiss him in front of the others, but wanted to be intimate with him under the sheets, she defended herself, saying she didn't like PDA. Chris didn't think Huda was receptive, so he decided to confide in Amaya.

He shared with Amaya that Huda told him she didn't like PDA, but he considered kissing under the sheets PDA as well because other people were sleeping on beds next to them. Chris added that he wasn't able to freely express his thoughts because he was being met with resistance.

"You have every right to express how you feel," Amaya responded.

She understood where Chris was coming from, but she also sided with Huda. Amaya explained that Huda was being defensive because she might have wanted to protect herself. The two women had a conversation and Amaya encouraged Huda to address the situation more practically and assured her that Chris didn't have bad intentions.

After Amaya's intervention, Huda and Chris talked things out, where he understood female islander's need to protect herself from the public eye, especially after what happened with Jeremiah.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, viewers can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @loveislandusa.

