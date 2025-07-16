How tall is Love Island USA star Nic Vansteenberghe? Details explored

The Love Island USA season 7 finale, which premiered on Peacock on July 11, 2025, concluded with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales being crowned the winners, beating out the three other finalist couples. Nic Vansteenberghe, who was coupled up with Olandria Carthen, finished as the first runner-up for the season.

While Nic was sad about not winning the season despite coming so close, he expressed happiness about finding a connection with Olandria through the show.

According to Jacksonville.com, Nic is 6 feet 2 and a half inches tall. He is a 24-year-old registered nurse and model from Jacksonville, Florida.

Love Island USA star Nic Vansteenberghe's journey in the villa

Nic Vansteenberghe entered the Love Island USA season 7 villa as one of the OG contestants when it premiered on June 3, 2025. In the episode, the female contestants were asked to choose their partners based on their dating profiles. By the end of the first coupling, Nic was paired up with Belle-A.

As the episode went on, Nic realized that he didn't have the same level of connection with Belle-A that she felt with him. Later, when Cierra entered the villa as one of the first bombshells of the season, Nic decided to couple with her, sending Belle-A home in the process.

Nic and Cierra felt an instant connection after coupling up and even got intimate on the first day together. During this time, Nic also showed some interest in Olandria, but that connection didn’t go anywhere, as his focus remained on Cierra.

During the Casa Amor week, Nic, along with the rest of the OG male islanders, stayed in the main villa while the female contestants were sent to Casa villa. However, after failing to maintain a connection with their respective Casa partners, Nic and Olandria were dumped from the show.

In a shocking twist, the two dumped Love Island USA contestants returned in the next episode and were given the choice to couple up and enter the villa or leave the show single.

Nic and Olandria decided to pair up, feeling they had a mutual attraction and feeling they should give their connection a fair shot. However, after returning, the couple felt that their connection was more of a friendly one than a romantic one. They went their separate ways, and Nic once again directed all his focus towards Cierra.

A week before the Love Island USA finale, Cierra was removed from the show after past clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced. This put Nic in a tough spot as he was considering leaving the show with his partner. However, after some thinking and a few conversations with Olandria, he decided to resume their connection.

Even though Nic and Olandria didn't spend much time as a couple, they eventually became a fan-favorite due to their genuine affection towards one another and their fun interactions. With that, they found themselves as one of the four finalist couples besides Amaya and Bryan, Iris and Pepe, and Huda and Chris.

While they didn't win the season during the finale, they were happy to have found each other through the show.

"I think the beautiful part of our relationship stemmed from missing these signs. We began this journey deeply involved with the other connections, but I always was your secret admirer. As time went on, we both were faced with obstacles that neither of us could have predicted. We were lost, confused and even removed from the villa," Nic said after the results were announced.

"When you opened the car door while I left the villa a sign finally appeared on the highway we call life. We were given the opportunity to couple up and grow a bond between us that we didn’t know was there yet," the Love Island USA star continued.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes are available on Peacock.

