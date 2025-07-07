"Being able to provide me emotional support" - Love Island USA star Olandria opens up on her ideal type of partner

Love Island USA season 7, episode 30, premiered on Peacock on July 6, 2025. It revolved around the aftermath of Cierra's elimination, as it had left Nic single, prompting him to re-examine his connection with Olandria.

Ad

Olandria, who had decided to move past her connection with Taylor, was also left without a partner and wanted to explore new connections. She had several conversations with Nic, discussing their past connection and expressing a desire to give their dynamic another chance.

In the episode, Olandria also had a conversation with Zak, during which the two shared their thoughts on what they want in their ideal partners. Olandria shared that she wanted a guy who could be a "provider" for her. She clarified that she didn't want her partner to provide financial support but rather emotional support.

Ad

Trending

"Providing for me is not just for financial reasons. I got my own sh*t, I got my own job, I got my own career. It is going to get paid regardless. You know what I'm saying? But being able to provide me emotional support, you know, that goes a long way for me," the Love Island USA star shared with Zak.

Ad

Love Island USA stars Zak and Olandria express interest in getting to know one another

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7, episode 30, Zak, who was coupled up with Amaya, expressed interest in exploring other connections. He pulled Olandria for a private conversation to get to know her better and see if they shared any chemistry.

Zak began their conversation by asking Olandria what type of guy she was looking for. Before she could answer, he said that he views her as an "independent woman." He believes that he, too, was an independent person and shared that he takes care of everyone in his family.

Ad

In response, Olandria told Zak that he had checked the number one thing off her list, as she was looking for a "provider." She clarified that providing for her was not just for financial reasons, as she said she can take care of herself and her expenses. The Love Island USA star noted that she wanted a partner who could support her emotionally.

"I can definitely provide in terms of like emotional support. I'm also a handyman, too. You know, I can fix the house. Anything breaks in my house they call me like "Zak, the cables broke, the TV's broke". I don't know what it is, I just know what to do, you know?" Zak responded.

Ad

Ad

Later, when Olandria asked Zak the type of woman he wanted, he said that he was looking for a girl who understands him. He noted that he wanted a partner who loves him the way he expresses love. He believes that if he can find his "right woman," he knows he would provide her with everything.

Reacting to her connection with Zak, Olandria shared in her confessional that she enjoys talking to him. She felt they connected over shared values and interests, and even admitted she found him cute. Zak told Olandria that he liked her mindset and her as a person.

Ad

He expressed a desire to get to know her a bit better before sharing that he sometimes feels like kissing her.

"I f*ck with you Olandria. I f*ck with your mindset. I f*ck with you as a person. We can take it, you know, a little bit more. I feel like sometimes I look at it like that and I'm like 'I want to kiss this girl". I don't also want to force it, you know? I want it to be natural," the Love Island USA star said.

Ad

At the end of their conversation, Olandria said that she was also interested in getting to know him.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More