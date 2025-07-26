Love Island USA season 7 crowned Peacock’s most-watched original series ever

Love Island USA season 7 has become the most-watched original series to date on Peacock. According to NBCUniversal, the season amassed a staggering 18.4 billion minutes of watch time, equal to 306.7 million hours, over its six-week run. With this, it has surpassed all previous Peacock originals.The show also dominated the Nielsen streaming chart, ranking as the #1 original series during its finale week and topping the reality category for six consecutive weeks. With 49% of viewers new to the franchise and 30% of watch time coming from mobile devices, Love Island USA has cemented itself as a cultural phenomenon.Exploring the success of Love Island USA season 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe success of season 7, hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, marks a major milestone for the franchise, which originally aired on CBS before moving to Peacock. The streamer credits the show's drama, viral social media buzz, and strategic casting for its record-breaking performance. Additionally, the spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa scored Peacock’s largest unscripted debut audience. Peacock’s internal data reveals that Love Island USA season 7 wasn’t just popular, it was a record-shattering sensation. The 18.4 billion minutes viewed is a figure that dwarfs previous Peacock originals like The Traitors and Poker Face.Nielsen’s independent streaming rankings confirmed the show’s dominance, placing it as the #2 most-watched series overall, behind only Squid Game and the top reality title for six straight weeks.According to Variety, the series also thrived on mobile, with 30% of its audience tuning in via smartphones, thanks to its younger, digitally native fanbase. Nearly half of season 7’s viewers were newcomers to the franchise, suggesting that Peacock’s marketing push and Ariana Madix’s hosting appeal successfully expanded its reach.Social media played a pivotal role with the #LoveIslandUSA hashtag and the show's official accounts garnering 1.7 billion video views and impressions on TikTok alone, with 2.2 billion more impressions coming from Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X.The credit goes to the Love Island USA cast and host View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral factors contributed to Love Island USA’s historic success: such as having an experienced host and a cast that was fun to watch. Ariana has also become a breakout media personality. Her hosting gig drew Bravo fans and new viewers alike, with Peacock reporting a surge in interest tied to her involvement. Her witty commentary and viral fashion moments reportedly kept audiences engaged.Peacock’s decision to air three weekly episodes (Sunday - Tuesday) also kept fans hooked, while the immediate follow-up spinoff Beyond the Villa capitalized on post-finale hype. The platform also leaned into interactive voting, which crashed the app during peak moments.Season 7’s reunion, hosted by Ariana and Andy Cohen, is scheduled for August 25, 2025. Meanwhile, Love Island Games season 2, also hosted by Ariana, will premiere later this year, while casting for season 8 is reportedly underway.With Love Island USA now over, viewers are also watching the UK version of the show. As Peacock continues to invest in the franchise, its record-breaking numbers suggest reality TV’s streaming era is just beginning.Love Island USA seasons 1-7 and Beyond the Villa are now streaming on Peacock.