5 shocking controversies from Love Island USA season 7

Love Island USA season 7 has been one of the more talked-about seasons of the show since its release. The reality dating show returned to screens in June 2025 with fresh drama and unexpected plot twists.

While the show is known for its love connections and chaos in the villa, season 7 saw controversies that surpassed typical relationship problems. The season was broadcast on Peacock and quickly became a social media sensation due to all the drama, chaos, and controversies.

However, the show's popularity came with significant backlash and unexpected revelations about many contestants. From contestants being eliminated for racist remarks from the past to allegations of manipulation during voting, the show faced numerous challenges. The series' producers had to navigate multiple scandals while maintaining viewer engagement.

Regardless of the issues, the season attracted massive viewership and became a trending topic on various social media platforms. The following five controversies redefined the theme of the show and sparked debate among viewers.

5 shocking controversies that reshaped Love Island USA season 7

1) Yulissa Escobar's unpredictable exit after the discovery of a racist slur

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Love Island season 7 saw its first controversy after contestant Yulissa Escobar was expelled from the villa on the third day of the show. The Miami-based entrepreneur initially teamed up with Ace Greene, but her time on the show was cut short after a social media video of hers went viral. The video showed Yulissa using racial slurs and led creators to remove her from Love Island.

The cast was initially informed that her exit was due to personal reasons, but the truth eventually came to the surface. This incident was the first of many where contestants were removed from Love Island USA season 7 for troubling behavior from the past.

The drama surrounding Yulissa's exit divided the fans of Love Island USA. Many viewers supported the producer's decision to let her go, arguing that such actions need consequences. Others questioned the inspection technique and wondered how these videos were not found before filming began.

The incident set a background for how the show would handle similar circumstances as the season progresses.

2) Vote rigging allegations shake Love Island USA

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

One of the most contentious controversies in Love Island USA season 7 involved allegations of vote manipulation by the show's creators. The speculation started after the eliminations of Jeremiah Brown and Hannah Fields, which surprised the fans who believed these islanders had strong viewer support.

The technical issues with the Love Island USA app exacerbated the situation. The app frequently crashed while the fans were voting, preventing them from casting their votes accurately.

These problems led many fans to question whether the votes were accurately counted. Social media exploded with accusations that Love Island USA creators were rigging results for more drama.

Eventually, the host, Ariana Madix, was compelled to address these allegations directly and firmly denied any manipulation of votes. The controversy persisted throughout the season on Love Island USA, with many viewers remaining sceptical about the rawness of the results.

3) Cierra Ortega's eviction after racist comments

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The second contestant to be expelled from the show was Cierra Ortega, who was removed on Day 26. Racial social media posts from the 25-year-old Arizona resident surfaced, leading to her leaving the show. Cierra had been entertaining the viewers from the villa, and turned into a strong contender after coupling up with Nic Vansteenberghe.

However, a fan found social media posts where Cierra had made racist comments, which led to backlash on Love Island USA season 7 and Cierra's removal. The posts were made years before she appeared on the show, but a fan found them and made them public.

4) Huda Mustafa's controversial treatment

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The situation involving Huda Mustafa created one of the most complicated controversies on Love Island USA season 7. The North Caroline resident faced criticism when a video of her lip-syncing racial slurs in a song surfaced on social media. However, unlike Yulissa and Cierra, Huda was not expelled from the show, which led to accusations of bias and insincere rule enforcement.

The controversy surrounding Huda highlighted how viewers were actively investigating the background of the contestants and exposing troubling content. Some fans came to Huda's defence, arguing that she appeared to cover her mouth during the offensive section of the song. While others believed she had crossed the same line as the previous expelled contestants.

Huda's circumstances affected the credibility of the show's adherence to rules. The viewers felt that producers were being biased and not applying the same rules to all contestants.

5) The most talked-about Casa Amor format transforms

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The show introduced some unconventional changes to the traditional Casa Amor format, sparking a significant controversy among viewers. The new structure forced all contestants to choose new partners, rather than trying the waters of the existing relationships with new temptations.

The transformed Casa Amor twist was created for maximum drama and tension among the contestants. However, many Love Island USA viewers felt that the changes were unnecessary and not real.

Although Love Island USA Season 7 saw developing streaming numbers and broke records for viewership. However, the Casa Amor transformation contributed to criticism that the season lacked raw connections and relied too heavily on the creators' manipulation.

The Casa Amor controversy reflected how the show approached creating more drama. Many fans felt that the creators were focusing on shocking moments over authentic romantic connections, which had been the show's main appeal from the beginning.

When it comes to reality shows, Love Island USA season 7 is going to be remembered as the most controversial season in the history of television. While the controversies generated significant discussions and fandom, they also raised crucial questions about the future direction of Love Island USA.

