"Wrap this show up"— Love Island USA fans defend Cierra Ortega after claims of ICE being called on her family after racial slur controversy 

Love Island USA season 7 islander, Cierra Ortega, recently broke her silence about being removed from the show after finding herself in the middle of a controversy. Fans dug up a social media post from last year where the islander used a racial slur to describe how her eyes looked and criticized her online.

Since her removal, Cierra posted on her social media account and apologized for her actions. However, in her apology, the Love Island USA star also revealed that her family had been targeted for her actions.

"They have had ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) called on them. My family doesn't feel safe in their own home," she said.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to Cierra Ortega's claims online and defended her. One person wrote on X:

"love island stans calling ICE on cierra’s family…. yeah wrap this show up. these new viewers are ruining everything."

"Nicolandria fans are evil. They pushed it so far with fake screenshots, called for Cierra’s head, sent death threats and called ICE, all for a crackship. Nasty mess-up-the-toilet Nic is never touching that money! PS: 90% of the Asian community weren’t aware," a fan commented.

"It’s crazy cause I didn’t favor Cierra because of her actions on the show…this whole slur thing shocked me so bad. She honestly doesn’t deserve death threats and ice being called on her family. The internet goes way to far," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 called the fans decision to reach out to ICE "insane":

"Hey so calling ICE on the family of a Hispanic woman who you didn't like on reality TV in the name of anti-racism is not only F*CKING insane, it's also super f*cking racist in and of itself. In today's climate, what you did was WAY worse than anything Cierra did," a person wrote.

"final thought on cierra: she will have to face the consequences and bad taste she left with viewers. like she said, intent doesn’t excuse ignorance. ppl should not take things so far like calling ICE. don’t support her & leave it at that," a fan commented.

"Calling ICE on Cierra’s family you fans are deranged yeah Love Island may needa go on a hiatus for a couple years cause the fanbase this year is literally psychotic go touch f*cking grass and get off Twitter please!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"& i think this is my last year watching love island because these new fans are so so mentally unwell. calling ice on cierra’s parents, voting for ppl w no connection etc & i seriously believe the show will get cancelled if they continue this. sigh," a person wrote.

"Y’all called ICE on Cierra’s family? I don’t even care for her but that was a new low. Y’all need to get some f*cking lives, saying a slur is awful but it was never that f*cking serious to call ICE on her family," a fan commented.

Cierra Ortega apologizes for her actions after being removed from Love Island USA season 7

Love Island USA season 7 saw another islander leave the show after a resurfaced clip showed her using a racial slur online. Fans called for Cierra Ortega's removal, much like they called for Yulissa Escobar's removal from the show and succeeded in getting her removed.

Cierra's removal was met with conflicted feelings by the fans online as they waited for her to issue a statement. The Love Island USA season 7 islander took to social media soon after returning home and explained that at the time, a follower had informed her that the term she used was a racial slur.

Cierra said that she was embarrassed and deleted the post as soon as she learned the mistake she had made.

The Love Island USA cast member took accountability and apologized for her actions, but also revealed the backlash her family had received because of it. Cierra said that her family and friends had ICE called on them and that she was also receiving death threats.

Cierra urged fans not to tackle hate with hate and noted she didn't think it was fair.

Fans online reacted to Cierra's claims and defended her.

Tune in on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

