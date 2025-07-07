"This is ridiculous"— Love Island USA fans react to Cierra’s exit after racial slur controversy

Love Island USA season 7 saw Cierra Ortega removed from the show in episode 30. Although the narrator, Iain Stirling, only mentioned that the cast member left due to a "personal situation," fans had previously called for her removal from the show after an alleged social media post resurfaced, which showed her using a racial slur towards Chinese people.

Fans reacted to her removal from Love Island USA Season 7 online, with some divided by it. While some praised the network for taking swift action, others believed Cierra didn't have ill "intent." One person wrote on X:

"I’m almost certain she just didn’t know the meaning of that word. To be racist, you have to have intent behind what you’re saying and she clearly doesn’t hate Asian people. This is ridiculous that people like you ruined this season thanks."

"Wait… this is it?… I thought she was hurling slurs at Asian people the way people are calling her a “racist”. And this being from 2015?? Most people back then didn’t even know that that was a slur towards Asian people. She was ignorant for sure but racist?!?" a fan commented.

"It's a shame to see Cierra Ortega's *Love Island USA* journey end like this. As a reality TV personality, she let social media dictate her fate, bowing to the relentless backlash instead of rising above it. We live in an era where you're a slave to society—every move judged, every word dissected online. It's a tough lesson in how the court of public opinion can destroy even the strongest personalities," a tweet read.

Some Love Island USA season 7 fans agreed with her removal:

"well if it isn’t the consequences of her own actions! & btw, no one is over exaggerating, she is constantly using a racial slur. would you hold that same energy if she used a different one?" a person wrote.

"It’s all fair, that’s how they announced in episode two that Cierra has left the villa," a fan commented.

"Cierra’s exit from the villa was the right call. The fan backlash against the network was getting out of hand!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Not condoning what she said, but at some point we’re going to have to accept that young people say stupid sh*t and we can’t cancel everyone," a person wrote.

"she deserved to be booted but let’s be real if her handler wasn’t so slick at the mouth ppl probably woulda never found out," a fan commented.

Cierra Ortega abruptly leaves Love Island USA season 7

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 30, narrator Iain Stirrling announced that cast member Cierra Ortega had to leave the show due to personal reasons. While speaking to Ace, Cierra's partner, Nic, said he wasn't sure what to do next as the two were "closed off" and officially together.

While an official reason wasn't given for her removal, fans speculated online that it was due to the recent backlash Cierra was receiving online after a resurfaced clip showed her using a racial slur, directed at Asian and Chinese people.

A fan page shared the screenshot of the Instagram post in question, which showed the Love Island USA season 7 islander talking about Botox. She wrote that while the cosmetic procedure wasn't for everyone, she loved it. She added that she was "incredibly expressive" with her face and often caught herself frowning for no reason.

"I can be a little c**** when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow ligt to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging but more so sharing," she concluded.

Cierra Ortega became the second islander to be removed from the Peacock reality show due to being involved in a racial controversy. In episode 2, Yulissa Escobar was removed from the show abruptly after old clips showed her using the N-word while on a podcast.

Fans reacted to Cierra's exit from the show online and were divided by it.

Tune in on Monday, July 7, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 in episode 31 on Peacock.

