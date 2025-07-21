“In a relationship”- Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Liv reveals she is seeing someone 

The last episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa came out on July 17. It covered Liv and Kaylor's conversation, which felt like they were trying to hash things out. The reason for their feud was kept under wraps, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers hoping to find out what went down between them. Following the release of the newest show of the franchise, Liv appeared in an exclusive interview with OK Magazine, published on July 19. In the interview, Liv got candid about her thoughts on season 7 of the show. She also revealed an important detail of her current life, saying, &quot;I'm not looking anymore! I'm really happy right now and in a relationship.&quot; Apart from talking about her relationship status, Liv also discussed how Beyond the Villa was different than the regular format of the show. What Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Liv said about her relationship status Liv has been the talk of the town following her reappearance in another coveted show of the franchise, which united cast members from the previous season of Love Island USA. After revealing that she was in a relationship, Liv stated that she didn't want to reveal the identity of her partner yet. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;We’re keeping things private to start, which has felt really special,&quot; Liv shared. She added that she was excited to share more about him soon and bring people in for this next chapter of her life. She said currently she was focused on loving her life and doing what made her feel good. Liv talks about her role in Love Island: Beyond the Villa Liv told the fans that her Love Island: Beyond the Villa experience was &quot;real&quot; because while season 6 of the show was about finding love, Beyond the Villa dug into who the contestants were as people. She shared that they had deeper conversations about relationships and feelings, something that didn't happen as often while they were on Love Island USA season 6. They also discussed what life was like after the season ended, and got way more personal and meaningful than what they had experienced collectively during season 6. &quot;I got to show a different side of myself this time around. The villa is all about love and first impressions. Beyond the Villa, let us dive deeper, have bigger conversations, and be a little less filtered,&quot; Liv added. She said she was also quite &quot;excited&quot; to be with her friends from season 6 because the whole cast was really close, according to what she said in the interview. Love Island: Beyond the Villa star Liv shares her thoughts on Love Island USA season 7 Liv shared that she liked how different every season was and stated that she had concluded this after watching what the new season brought to the table. She also shared that it was &quot;strange&quot; for her to see a whole new set of islanders in the same villa. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Like wait… that’s our kitchen!&quot; Liv joked. She added that when she saw these islanders facing the exact same emotions and decisions, she felt like giving them a pep talk. However, she also thought that the season 7 contenders did really well and were &quot;killing it&quot;. For more updates on Liv Walker from Love Island: Beyond the Villa, fans of the show can follow her on her official Instagram account, @oliviaa_walker.