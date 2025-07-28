"You can't say that" — Love Island UK alum slams Shakira for predicting her popularity off the show

Love Island UK alum Josh Ritchie slammed Shakira online for commenting about post-show fame, calling it inappropriate, as reported by The Sun on July 26, 2025. 31-year-old Josh, who rose to fame after appearing in the 2015 season of the show and more recently on All Stars, took to his socials to share his opinion on Shakira's remark.&quot;You can't say that, the fact that you think you're going to be mega famous,&quot; Josh said in the video.In a recent episode of Love Island UK season 12, Shakira was shown sitting on the stairs with co-star Harry, discussing what life would be like once they stepped outside the villa. The 22-year-old Burnley native implied that she would not even be able to go to the supermarket Aldi after the show, hinting at her newfound fame from the dating series.Josh, who enjoys life with fellow All Stars islander Sophie Piper, was quick to share his opinion on Shakira's prediction, criticizing her for assuming she would get popular beyond the villa. Former Love Island UK star Josh Ritchie voices his frustration with Shakira's recent remarks View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Ritchie, a former builder, has been keeping up with all the drama on the latest season of Love Island UK and often shares his thoughts on the scenes and islanders on his social media. In one such video, as reported by The Sun, the former islander commented on Shakira's remark about Aldi supermarket.&quot;She can't say that,&quot; he opined.Speaking to his camera, the star expressed how surprised he was to hear Shakira say that she &quot;can't even go to Aldi,&quot; hinting at her popularity beyond the ITV series.Josh then clarified that it was not the Aldi comment in particular that surprised him, since he had shopped there &quot;a few times&quot; himself, but the assumption that Shakira's time on Love Island UK would make her so popular that she would not be able to visit the supermarket.With that said, he covered his head with a blanket while saying, &quot;Oh God.&quot;&quot;That is f***ed up, that. Wow,&quot; he added.Shakira threatens to leave Love Island UK amid ongoing conflict with co-stars View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reaction from the former contender came during a time when Shakira had already been experiencing a challenging time in the villa. On July 24, 2025, The Sun published an exclusive report, sharing that Shakira had threatened to quit the show amid the drama with her co-stars.It all happened after the female cast member had an emotional breakdown in the beach hut after ending her connection with Conor over fears she would never get over her past connection with former flame, Harry.According to the report, Shakira was so upset by the situation that she went to confide in and seek support from the care team, who are present in the villa at all times of the day, asking them if she could exit the dating series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, the producers and other authoritative figures were able to convince her to reconsider her decision by helping her through her emotions. They reportedly had a lengthy discussion with the female islander, attempting to persuade her. Shakira eventually gave in and chose to stay on the show.According to The Sun's source, the Love Island UK star had been &quot;through the wringer and was already at breaking point over her heartbreak by Harry.&quot; Things escalated for Shakira after Harry made things exclusive with Helena. However, despite the challenges, Shakira stayed with the help of the care team. Love Island UK episodes are available for streaming on ITVX.