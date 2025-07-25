Love Island UK stars Shakira and Toni face backlash after being exposed at The Grafties

Love Island UK season 12 released a new episode on July 24, 2025. In this installment, the islanders attended The Grafties, an event where they were shown clips on a big screen that either revived past drama or highlighted moments they had never seen before. One clip showed Shakira and Toni talking negatively about Meg following Movie Night. This offended Meg, who criticized them for gossiping.The clip was shown after Toni and Shakira were nominated for the Best Double Act award. The other nominees included Dejon and Helena, as well as Helena and Meg, but the award went to Shakira and Toni, who faced backlash for gossiping about Meg.During their acceptance speech, Shakira tried to defend herself and Toni, but Meg and her allies remained unconvinced. While arguing with the two, Meg broke down in tears, saying she did not want to engage in further conversation with them.Meanwhile, Helena and Meg's clip stirred trouble for Harry, as he found himself in a difficult spot where he had to defend his flirtatious behavior with Angel.Love Island UK star Toni calls out the islanders for not being warm and welcoming View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring Movie Night in a previous Love Island UK episode, Meg had a heated confrontation with her partner, Dejon, after clips of him flirting with bombshells in Casa Amor were shown to everyone. Another clip featured Meg mocking the way Toni and Shakira walked, which led to another argument between the ladies.In the July 24 episode, the islanders were shown the discussion Toni and Shakira had after Movie Night. It exposed the two gossiping about how glad they were that Dejon's actions had been revealed to Meg.Furthermore, Toni called the female cast member a &quot;fraud&quot; for criticizing her walking style, slamming her for trying to foster sisterhood inside the villa while speaking negatively about the girls behind their backs. She and Shakira also pointed out how Helena came for Meg, stressing how unexpected it was.Soon after, Shakira was shown saying:&quot;Harry and Dejon are the most crazy, manipulative men I've ever met in my life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToni agreed, stating that they lied to each other, for each other, and &quot;to their women and to everyone around them.&quot; The Love Island UK star added that she never wanted to have a conversation with any of her co-stars, while Shakira stated that she hated them all.Dejon and Meg were surprised to hear the conversation in the clips. Meg criticized Shakira and Toni, calling them &quot;very fake.&quot; She felt blindsided, noting that she had always stood by them whenever they faced a difficult situation. However, Toni was unconvinced and snapped back at Meg, implying that she was equally fake.&quot;I'm not fake. I don't think I'm fake at all,&quot; Meg responded.When Toni mentioned her comments about her walking style, Meg shut her down for holding onto a past comment. While Meg argued that she was the same even in Toni and Shakira's absence, Toni felt otherwise. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the Love Island UK episode, Dejon defended his partner, telling Shakira and Toni that if Meg had spoken negatively about them, they would have heard it from other people.&quot;Yeah, plenty of people have. Every bombshell who's come in had said that,&quot; Shakira replied.Meanwhile, Toni stated that there was a &quot;divide&quot; in the villa because most of the Love Island UK islanders were not &quot;very warm and welcoming.&quot; She explained that certain individuals excluded others and made fun of them behind their backs.The episode concluded with Toni and Shakira being declared the winners of the category.Love Island UK episodes are available for streaming on ITVX.