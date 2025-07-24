"You are just moving mad": Love Island UK star Megan shares her honest feelings with Conor

Dumped islanders Megan and Blu returned to the Love Island UK villa in the July 23 episode. While Blu went on a date with Angel, Megan chose her former flame, Conor, as her date. During their meeting, Megan expressed her feelings about Conor's actions after her departure, noting that she had not anticipated him moving on so quickly despite their serious connection.&quot;It was a little embarrassing on my end for you to be so upset that I left, and I didn't expect to see but I didn't want you to leave, and I said that to you when I left. But it was like watching you go from girl to girl to girl, and it was like just, you are just moving mad,&quot; Megan explained.However, the Love Island UK star added that &quot;it was the Shakira thing&quot; that angered her the most out of everything else. Megan criticized Conor's actions inside the villa, stating that it felt like he was &quot;playing a game&quot; to stay on the show. She expressed how disappointed she was watching him move on from Yasmin to Billykiss, then Emma, and finally to Shakira.When Megan said that she feared falling into Conor's trap, he explained that he went on from person to person because he could not feel what he felt with her.Love Island UK star Conor tells Megan about his breakup with Shakira View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the July 23 episode of Love Island UK, Shakira broke up with Conor, confessing that she was not over her former flame, Harry, and that she was uninterested in being together with anyone at the moment. The disclosure left Conor heartbroken as he felt blindsided by Shakira. However, before he had time to collect himself, he was set on a date with an unnamed bombshell.He was shocked to see that his date was none other than his past partner, Megan, with whom he had shared an intimate relationship. Megan was dumped shortly after she and Conor spent the night in the Hideaway. While Conor considered leaving with her, Megan assured him that she would wait for him. With that, Conor remained and went on to explore his options in the villa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the latest episode, Megan reunited with her former partner and criticized him for his behavior after she left. Conor defended himself, telling Megan that he continued to explore because he sought the compatibility he found with her. While reflecting on his connection with Shakira, Megan said:&quot;I was just like, wow, because when I was in here, you were best friends, and there was nothing more than that, and I was never like, not that I had to be worried, but like, it never occurred to me that that could be a thing.&quot;Upon hearing that, Conor informed the Love Island UK female cast member that his feelings were not reciprocated by Shakira, which was why he felt apprehensive about their connection. Megan was surprised when he added that he was no longer &quot;a thing&quot; with Shakira. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConor revealed that it was Shakira who called things off with him, and that he was &quot;buzzing&quot; with her decision.When he asked Megan how she felt about the whole situation, she confessed that she was initially unsure about returning to the villa, afraid he would be happy with Shakira. Despite the change in his relationship status, Megan stated that she would not come &quot;all in&quot; for Conor because that would make things too easy.Toward the end of the Love Island UK episode, the pair, along with Angel and Blu, entered the villa and surprised the other cast members. While Meg and Helena welcomed Megan with open arms, Shakira and Toni were shocked.Love Island UK episodes are available for streaming on ITVX.