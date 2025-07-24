"You are just moving mad": Love Island UK star Megan shares her honest feelings with Conor

  • home icon
By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 24, 2025 15:56 GMT
Megan from Love Island UK season 12 (Image via Instagram/@meganforteclarke)
Dumped islanders Megan and Blu returned to the Love Island UK villa in the July 23 episode. While Blu went on a date with Angel, Megan chose her former flame, Conor, as her date. During their meeting, Megan expressed her feelings about Conor's actions after her departure, noting that she had not anticipated him moving on so quickly despite their serious connection.

"It was a little embarrassing on my end for you to be so upset that I left, and I didn't expect to see but I didn't want you to leave, and I said that to you when I left. But it was like watching you go from girl to girl to girl, and it was like just, you are just moving mad," Megan explained.
However, the Love Island UK star added that "it was the Shakira thing" that angered her the most out of everything else. Megan criticized Conor's actions inside the villa, stating that it felt like he was "playing a game" to stay on the show. She expressed how disappointed she was watching him move on from Yasmin to Billykiss, then Emma, and finally to Shakira.

When Megan said that she feared falling into Conor's trap, he explained that he went on from person to person because he could not feel what he felt with her.

Love Island UK star Conor tells Megan about his breakup with Shakira

In the July 23 episode of Love Island UK, Shakira broke up with Conor, confessing that she was not over her former flame, Harry, and that she was uninterested in being together with anyone at the moment. The disclosure left Conor heartbroken as he felt blindsided by Shakira. However, before he had time to collect himself, he was set on a date with an unnamed bombshell.

He was shocked to see that his date was none other than his past partner, Megan, with whom he had shared an intimate relationship. Megan was dumped shortly after she and Conor spent the night in the Hideaway. While Conor considered leaving with her, Megan assured him that she would wait for him. With that, Conor remained and went on to explore his options in the villa.

In the latest episode, Megan reunited with her former partner and criticized him for his behavior after she left. Conor defended himself, telling Megan that he continued to explore because he sought the compatibility he found with her. While reflecting on his connection with Shakira, Megan said:

"I was just like, wow, because when I was in here, you were best friends, and there was nothing more than that, and I was never like, not that I had to be worried, but like, it never occurred to me that that could be a thing."
Upon hearing that, Conor informed the Love Island UK female cast member that his feelings were not reciprocated by Shakira, which was why he felt apprehensive about their connection. Megan was surprised when he added that he was no longer "a thing" with Shakira.

Conor revealed that it was Shakira who called things off with him, and that he was "buzzing" with her decision.

When he asked Megan how she felt about the whole situation, she confessed that she was initially unsure about returning to the villa, afraid he would be happy with Shakira. Despite the change in his relationship status, Megan stated that she would not come "all in" for Conor because that would make things too easy.

Toward the end of the Love Island UK episode, the pair, along with Angel and Blu, entered the villa and surprised the other cast members. While Meg and Helena welcomed Megan with open arms, Shakira and Toni were shocked.

Love Island UK episodes are available for streaming on ITVX.

Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

