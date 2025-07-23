What happened between Toni, Cach, and Billykiss in Love Island UK? Love Triangle explored

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Cach expressed being interested in two women, Billykiss and Toni. The bombshell was initially paired up with Toni, who had recoupled with Harrison until the latter left the villa for Lauren.After Harrison's exit, Toni apologized to Cach for hurting his feelings and hoped they could try again. As they continued to get to know each other better, the male islander started building a connection with Billykiss and was conflicted about who he wanted to be with.The islander spoke to Jamie and Yasmin about the confusion, but was conflicted even after, as both islanders had different opinions. Cach and Toni had a conversation later where the female islander asked what Billykiss thought about them talking, and Cach said she understood, which is why the situation was harder for him.Toni and Cach discuss their situation involving Billykiss in Love Island UK View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the latest episode of Love Island UK season 12, Toni and Cach spoke about their connection as well as the latter's growing bond with Billykiss. In the previous episode, Cach had told Toni about the kiss the two islanders had shared and the female islander brought up that Cach had previously &quot;denied&quot; her a kiss. The two joked and Toni told him that nothing could knock her off the &quot;horse,&quot; while Cach agreed that she had been through a lot while on Love Island UK season 12. &quot;I feel like you're a strong character. You've got this,&quot; Cach said. However, he added that he didn't want to hurt her, while Toni admitted to being hurt a little bit by him and said that she knew he wanted to kiss her. Cach told the Love Island UK season 12 star that she knew he liked kissing her but he explained that just because he didn't kiss her the last time, it didn't mean they would never share a kiss again. Toni asked Cach what Billykiss thought about them talking to another one and Toni said that she understood the position he was in. &quot;Which, I think, even makes it more difficult for me. That's why when you came to kiss me yesterday, I was like, to myself, &quot;Yeah, I've kissed Toni before, I know I like kissing Toni,&quot; He added. The season 12 islander added that, however, it didn't mean that it was going to make his feelings clear after kissing her. He asked if Toni understood his point and Toni joked that another kiss might help clear things up for the male cast member. Two islanders were dumped from Love Island UK in the same episode View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn July 22, 2025's episode of Love Island UK, two islanders were dumped from the villa after the public votes were revealed. Maya Jama joined the cast and told them the two islanders with the fewest votes would be eliminated. The host, Yasmin, and Toni were named the top two girls, while Shakira expressed excitement over their safety. The host then named Cach and Ty as the top two male islanders. The Love Island UK season 12 host named the bottom three female cast members as Billykiss, Emma, and Angel. She then revealed the bottom three men, who were Boris, Conor, and Harry. &quot;The girl and the boy with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island immediately. The girl who received the fewest votes from the public is Emma. The boy who has received the fewest votes from the public is Boris,&quot; the host revealed. Tune in on July 23, 2025, to watch what happens on Love Island UK season 12 when Meg and Blu return to the villa in a shocking twist.