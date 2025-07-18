“I look like an idiot”- Love Island UK star Toni gets emotional after Harrison reveals feelings for Lauren

Love Island UK season 12's latest episode was released on July 17. During the recoupling ceremony in the previous episode, Harrison jumped ships when he chose to recouple with Toni, leaving Lauren single. Toni also left Cach, her initial partner, and got back with Harrison, whom she had been with before Casa Amor split them apart.This recoupling was not taken well by Lauren and Cach, who had not been expecting their relationships to end that way. However, in the latest episode, Harrison told Toni that he still had feelings for Lauren and that he missed her. Toni did not take it well because he had left Lauren for her the day before, and now suddenly, he did not know who he wanted to pursue things with.&quot;I look like an idiot,&quot; said Toni.She got emotional and told him he was embarrassing her. By the end of the Love Island UK episode, Toni said that she did not want to be associated with Harrison in any way and that he was not the type of person she would introduce to her family or friends.What Toni said to Harrison after he revealed his feelings for Lauren on Love Island UK season 12After Harrison told her about his feelings for Lauren in the Love Island UK episode, Toni said that if he cared about her, he would not be doing this to her. She told him he was making her into an evil person because of the way she was reacting to it. Harrison clarified that his feelings for Lauren were not going to disappear. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToni stated that he should have just stayed with her, because it hurt to hear such a thing after he left Lauren to be with her. Toni then got emotional and told him that when she left Cach for him, she might not have looked stupid, but now she did. She then asked him if he really wanted to be with her, but he did not answer her question.&quot;You not being able to answer that question is everything I need to know,&quot; Toni said.Harrison asked Toni if they could talk about it later, but she bit back and asked him if he wanted time to come up with reasons to justify himself. He said he did not want to justify himself anymore and stated that he felt like he just missed Lauren. Toni asked him to go be with her.She accused him of wanting things he could not have and said that he only missed things after they were gone, while Harrison did not think that was the reason. Toni then reprimanded him for wasting her time and energy. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I don't know what else I can do for you, Tone, honestly,&quot; said Harrison.Further in the Love Island UK episode, when Harrison was flossing his teeth, Lauren walked in and showed him how to floss. Shakira witnessed the two doing it and reported it to Toni, who went straight to Harrison to scold him. She asked him not to do things that would give other people topics to talk about. She then got emotional, he hugged her, and she told him he was embarrassing her.Towards the end of the Love Island UK episode, Harrison, Toni, and Lauren sat for a chat together. Toni told him that the way Harrison had acted had turned her off and stated that he was not someone she would want to introduce to her family or friends. She added that his ethics did not align with hers, and she did not want him to represent her in a relationship.&quot;I hope any other woman would think the exact same thing because you treat people like sh*t,&quot; Toni said.For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveisland.