"I think I've found a better connection" — Love Island UK star Toni leaves Harrison for Cach after Casa Amor

Love Island UK season 12 returned with a new episode on July 9, 2025. The segment saw the cast members choose their partners at the Casa Amor recoupling. While a few decided to return to their original couples, many recoupled with the new singles. Among them was Toni, who chose to couple up with Cach, ending things with Harrison.

When host Maya Jama asked the female cast member if she wanted to stick with Harrison or had she found a better connection, she said:

"I think I've found a better connection."

After some thought, the Love Island UK islander announced that she wanted to recouple. Toni justified her decision by stating that over the past few weeks, she had been called various names, some of which criticized her personality, hinting at the cracks in her relationship with Harrison.

Consequently, she thought it was time to detach herself from the drama and start afresh with someone she hoped would appreciate her. Toni ultimately decided to couple up with bombshell Cach.

Tensions escalated when Harrison returned, coupled with someone new, and clashed with Toni over her decision not to stay "loyal" to him.

Love Island UK stars Toni and Harrison clash during the recoupling ceremony

During the recoupling ceremony, Maya Jama asked Toni what she thought about Harrison's time away. Toni opined that the male islander must have "had a blast." However, she confessed that she felt nervous about making a choice.

Regardless, she chose not to stay loyal to Harrison, convinced she had found a "better connection" with Cach. Toni believed Cach would appreciate her "sensitive" and "caring" personality and accept her for who she was, rather than calling her names, like "b**chy" and "fiery."

"So, for the first time, I'm putting my own feelings first," she added.

It was then time for Harrison to reveal whether he had recoupled or stayed loyal to Toni. To the islanders' surprise, Harrison returned with bombshell Lauren.

When Maya asked Harrison how he felt about Toni choosing to recouple with Cach, he said that he was happy for her as she had a "nice guy" by her side. However, Toni slammed Harrison for recoupling, saying she was not surprised at all.

"I already said if you'd do it here, you'd do it there," she remarked, referring to Harrison's connection with Helena.

In the meantime, the Love Island UK male cast member said he felt an "instant spark" with Lauren. However, he rubbed Toni the wrong way when he said that he never had such a connection in the main villa. Toni retorted, saying she could not wait to hear his recoupling speech.

After Harrison settled in with Lauren, Toni stated that she and the rest knew how he would "move over there." Harrison was not pleased to hear her opinion, wondering why Toni felt offended when she did the same thing by recoupling with someone else.

Soon after, Cach and Harrison clashed when the former said that Toni could now enjoy a "maturer boundary." However, the argument fizzled out, when Toni urged the Love Island UK stars to move on.

Harrison was not the only person who returned as a new couple. Many male islanders sparked new connections during their time away. Ben coupled up with Andrada, Conor returned with Emma, and Tommy with Lucy. Elsewhere, Billykiss recoupled with Boris, Dejon stayed loyal to Meg, Shakira recoupled with Ty, Harry remained loyal to Helena, and Yasmin recoupled with Jamie.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

