"Funniest game" — Love Island UK's Shakira questions Helena’s motives as Ty shifts his attention

Following the events of Casa Amor, tensions rose in the Love Island UK villa as new bombshell Ty found himself caught between Shakira and Helena. On July 9, 2025, the show's official YouTube channel shared a clip from an episode, capturing a series of interactions between these cast members. In the video clip, Shakira and Helena were seen repeatedly pulling Ty for a chat, each time while he was speaking to the other.

Ad

What began as casual conversations became a pattern of interruptions later, leaving Shakira questioning Helena’s true intentions. Speaking to Toni, another Love Island UK islander, Shakira referenced Helena’s behavior, saying:

“I genuinely think it's like the funniest game in the world to her. I think she just likes to do it.”

Another love triangle intensifies in Love Island UK's Casa Amor as Shakira and Helena vie for Ty’s attention

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ty expresses interest in Shakira

Ty initially opened up to Shakira during a quiet chat, admitting his feelings. Clarifying that Shakira was his type, he said:

“Actually, I'll be real. I am very interested in you."

She responded by pointing out that Ty seemed focused on Helena the night before, referencing the previous evening's events, where he appeared more aligned with her. Ty acknowledged this but emphasized that a "triangle" was not necessary.

Ad

The conversation ended playfully, with Shakira making a light remark about the shifting sleeping arrangements in the Love Island UK villa, suggesting there might be a "case of musical beds" that night. Ty agreed with her.

However, moments later, Helena interrupted their conversation. She asked Ty if he wanted to "chat," and he accepted, prompting Shakira to respond with a quick farewell. In her confessional, Shakira explained her growing frustration, remarking:

Ad

“I thought, God, this is my time. Helena's taken Harry away. No more triangles.”

Helena and Shakira continue their tit-for-tat dynamic

Ad

In a separate chat with Toni, Shakira recalled how Helena pulled Ty mid-chat, imitating her tone when she asked if he wanted to talk. Toni questioned whether Helena truly liked Ty or just wanted to provoke her.

Shakira responded that she understood her reasons for liking him but did not see why Helena would feel the same, expressing her confusion over Helena’s intentions. She also questioned Helena’s feelings for Harry, saying:

Ad

“I thought she had an undeniable connection with Harry. I thought that he was the love of our life.”

The pattern of interruptions continued throughout the day, as Helena pulled Ty away from Shakira. The latter returned the move by walking up to the duo and saying:

“Sharing is caring with you, Helena...You can have him back later.”

Ty acknowledged the timing and referred to the earlier interruption as "rudely abrupt," while Shakira defended herself by calling it "revenge."

Ad

Helena explains her side of the situation

Ad

Helena addressed the situation during her Love Island UK confessional, suggesting her intentions were misunderstood. Helena explained that the situation between her and Shakira had become a "tit for tat" exchange. She added:

“I think Shakira just thinks that I'm getting to know the same boys as she is just to wind her up at this point, but it genuinely isn't that."

Ad

Helena noted that exploring connections with other people was necessary because, in her view, it could go "two ways," depending on what she'd learn from those interactions. Helena emphasized that it was part of her process, stating:

“It's going to make me think, yeah, no, Harry's definitely like for me, or it's going to be like actually Harry's not all the be all end all.”

Ad

Tune in and stream Love Island UK on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More