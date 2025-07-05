"She's just a mug" — Love Island UK's Shakira explains why she lets Helena and Harry 'crack on'

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 26, Shakira made it clear she was stepping back from Harry. Although she had shown interest in him before, his ongoing connection with Helena made her feel their feelings weren’t resolved.

In a conversation the next day after the recoupling, Shakira remarked,

“It’s not shocking from me. She’s just a mug. Let him crack on.”

Her decision was influenced by Harry’s inconsistent behavior and Helena’s continued involvement. Rather than staying in what she perceived as a triangle, Shakira opted to disengage and let them pursue their connection.

Shakira steps back as Helena and Harry rekindle their connection on Love Island UK

Shakira calls out Harry’s inconsistency

Shakira first confronted Harry after hearing conflicting things from him and Helena. She explained that she felt misled by Harry’s actions, especially after he told both her and Helena different things. During their conversation before the recoupling, Shakira said,

“You two can crack on with your undeniable connection… I’m not about to get myself involved in a triangle.”

When Harry claimed the language came from Helena, Shakira noted he didn’t deny any of it. She questioned why he hadn’t shut it down, saying he only expressed things to her, not to "every other person" in the Love Island UK villa.

Eventually, she made her position clear and exited the situation.

“I’ll remove myself from the situation and you and Helena can explore your marvelous connection with each other,” she said before walking away from the conversation.

After this, a recoupling took place where Ben chose Shakira, and Harry paired up with Helena. Although Shakira was unsure about Ben because of their past, she was willing to give it a try.

Shakira distances herself before the recoupling

The next day, after her discussion with Harry and the recoupling, Shakira reaffirmed her position to other islanders. Speaking with Harrison and Toni, she openly shared her views about Helena and Harry’s behavior, saying,

"I'm not going to get in the middle of something undeniable."

Harrison shared his perception of Shakira’s role in the Love Island UK villa compared to Helena’s, saying,

"We always thought that you was the serious one. Helena was just like not a bit on the side cuz that's horrible."

She also reflected on the nature of their bond and emphasized that she would no longer invest energy in the connection.

Helena and Harry continue their connection

While Shakira, Harrison, and Toni were talking near the fire pit, they noticed Helena and Harry heading toward the Hideaway. Their entrance surprised Harrison, who reacted by saying,

"Oh, the zero f**ks given eh. No, none of that."

She told Harrison and Toni that whatever they’ve got is not serious and that if Harry wants to pursue it, he should be allowed to "crack on" without her involvement.

Inside the Hideaway, Helena said it felt good to be “back where [they] belong,” while Harry responded by calling her a “real fishy one.” In her Love Island UK confessional, Helena explained they had considered going the night before, saying,

"We just thought that we can't be that's a bit like disrespectful to other people. So we waited a solid maybe 6 hours and then yeah hide away today."

Stream Love Island UK season 12 anytime on Hulu.

