"So dramatic" — Love Island UK's Yasmin slams Ben after he claims he’s not “feeling” their connection

Tensions escalated between Yasmin and Ben in the June 26 episode of Love Island UK after an unexpected clash that followed their decision to part ways. Yasmin confronted Ben after hearing remarks he allegedly made to other Islanders about her. While Ben insisted he was never fully invested, Yasmin called him out for leading her on.

Ad

“Oh my god, you’re honestly so dramatic, you just think it’s the Ben show and it’s not,” she said.

Yasmin expressed her frustration during the heated exchange over Ben's behavior and what she viewed as a waste of her time.

Yasmin and Ben’s Love Island UK fallout ends in explosive confrontation

Yasmin confronts Ben over his behavior

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Love Island UK situation started when Yasmin heard from fellow Islanders that Ben may have made negative comments about her after their split. In a direct conversation, Yasmin brought up what she’s been told,

“What you were saying apparently to the boys — ‘Oh, Yas no good, no good...I feel like you're making out that like you were like the love of my life and I only had eyes for you and that was so not the case.”

Ad

Ben tried to defend himself and interrupted Yasmin, asking if she had chosen him during the recoupling. Yasmin confirmed that she had, but added that he was "lucky" it was her — if he had treated another girl the same way, things could have gone much worse. Ben replied,

“I haven't really ever been feeling you to be fair.”

Yasmin acknowledged that Ben was being honest, but pointed out that it would have been more helpful if he had said it earlier, emphasizing that hearing it "now" did not benefit her situation.

Ad

The exchange turns personal

Ad

As the conversation continued, the disagreement turned increasingly personal. Yasmin accused Ben of wasting her time,

"We don't really know how long we have in here — waste my money, waste whatever, don't f*cking waste my time.”

Ben responded by bringing up another Islander and said Yasmin had also wasted Shea's time, emphasizing that she was "lucky" Shea even chose her. He added,

“No one rated you when you was in here. Let's just say you've only come out your shell 'cause you're in a couple with me.”

Ad

Yasmin pushed back by telling Ben that the world did not "revolve" around him. Ben then challenged her to "show your true colors" and urged her to snap. In response, Yasmin explained that she has always been herself and consistently stayed true to who she was. Ben escalated the argument further by claiming that "no man" in the Love Island UK villa was interested in her.

Argument ends with insults and walk-off

Ad

Ad

As the dispute continued, the villa atmosphere became tense. Ben then asked if she wanted to "take five" or continue arguing. At that point, Yasmin decided to end the conversation, explaining that they were "going in circles" and chose to walk away. Ben accused Yasmin of creating drama on Love Island UK, saying,

“You’ve just given Love Island loads of content — well done...She’s made content for the next three weeks.”

Ad

Ben’s final comment was:

“Yasmin's just the most irrelevant girl I've ever met in my life."

Love Island UK season 12 is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More