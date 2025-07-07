Love Island UK season 12 episode 28 recap: Casa Amore drama escalates as Emma slams Harry while Harrison leans into a new connection

The Casa Amor twist continues to reshape connections in episode 28 of Love Island UK season 12. Harry is confronted by his ex Emma, who questions his pattern of behavior in the villa and criticizes his choices involving Shakira and Helena. She tells him he's been "bouncing from girl to girl" and accuses him of being inconsiderate toward others.

Meanwhile, Harrison begins to lean into a growing spark with newcomer Lauren, despite previously bringing Toni back to the Love Island UK villa. As the Islanders participate in a game of Truth or Dare, tensions escalate and boundaries are tested, leading to more shifting dynamics.

Episode 28 overview of Love Island UK season 12

Truth or Dare Casa Amor challenge

The game of Truth or Dare from the previous night on Love Island UK continues to impact the group’s current interactions. Dejon had initiated the game to encourage deeper connections, which led to several significant moments, including Ben engaging in a three-way kiss with two bombshells, one of whom was Emma.

Harrison also kissed one of the new girls he was most attracted to, and the kiss lasted long enough that the others eventually told them they could stop.

Although that game took place earlier, its effects carry over. Friction between Emma and Harry, for example, builds on Emma's earlier remark during the game when Yaz shared that emotional availability was important to her. Emma leaned toward Harry and said he was “out” of that category.

Emma confronts Harry about his behavior

Harry, now partnered with Helena after previously coupling up with Shakira, encounters his ex Emma during Casa Amor. Upon seeing him again, Emma greets him with, “Surprise!” before tensions build. During their exchange the next day, Emma challenges Harry's pattern with women in the Love Island UK villa. She tells him,

“To be honest I don't actually see you with either of them,” referring to his recent connections.

She then tells him that Shakira is a "great girl" and says he is not capable of giving her what she needs. Emma continues by saying his recent actions and decisions have made him "embarrassing" in front of everyone, and questions how he isn’t already tired of repeating the same behavior. Emma continues,

“It’s not good enough Harry… You’re just lost and just bounce from girl to girl and you go around causing all this destruction.”

Harry responds by saying he does not need to justify anything to her and adds that it was "really nice to hear" her opinion. Emma also remarks on his current relationship with Helena, stating, “You two deserve each other. I think you're a great couple.” She follows this with,

“Yeah. Two snakes.”

Harrison begins to open up to Lauren

While technically still single, Harrison had chosen to bring Toni back from a previous date. Despite this, in Casa Amor, he begins forming a new connection with bombshell Lauren. During one of their conversations, he shared that he may not be feeling a strong connection with Toni.

“Obviously me and Toni were decent, but I feel like I don't know if I get that, like, spark,” he explains.

Lauren expresses that she is attracted to Harrison, prompting him to repeatedly urge her to ask if he feels the same. When she does, he describes the connection as “massive” and says he doesn't know if he can resist it. He follows this by saying,

“The Love Island Villa has delivered,” before kissing her.

This interaction marks a shift in Harrison’s approach, signaling that his interest may be moving away from Toni and toward Lauren.

Fans can stream season 12 of Love Island UK anytime on Hulu.

