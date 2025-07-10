What happened at the recoupling ceremony on Love Island UK season 12 episode 31? Details explored

Episode 31 of Love Island UK season 12 aired on July 9 and featured the recoupling after Casa Amor. Contestants had to choose whether to stay with their original partners or pair up with someone new from Casa Amor.

Host Maya Jama returned to reveal the choices. By the end of the ceremony, there were 14 couples and six single islanders, now at risk of elimination.

Emily chose to stuck to her villa boo, Tommy, but he coupled up with Lucy instead. Harry stuck to his new flame, Helena, while Billy chose to pair up with Boris. Georgio, Rheo, Yas, Martin, Chris, and Emily remained single.

What happened in Love Island UK season 12 episode 31 recoupling ceremony?

When it came to Billykiss, Maya invited Georgio and told Billykiss that she had the choice to couple up with Georgio, one of the friends she made very early on in the Casa, or she could go for another connection she found in Casa. Billy said the boy she wanted to couple up with made her feel "giddy" and "shy," then said it was Boris.

Maya then invited Dejon, and Meg said it was good to see him, and the two of them recoupled. When it came to Shakira, she told everyone that she took her time to get to know the boys in the Love Island UK Casa, and there was one boy she was particularly interested in.

"I feel like things are really easy with him. Nothing is too awkward," she said.

She added that she could see a future with him and stated that the boy was Ty. Ben walked in, hand-in-hand with Andrada, as he coupled up with her. Andrada stated that she had also gotten to know Dejon in there, something Meg didn't like.

Harrison returned from Casa Amor with Lauren, which didn’t surprise Toni since he had behaved that way in the villa too. He said he felt a stronger connection with Lauren than with anyone else there.

Harry came back alone, making Helena smile, as Maya revealed he chose to stick with her. But the biggest shock came when Tommy walked in with Lucy, surprising everyone who believed his bond with Emily was solid.

Then, when it came to Yasmin, she said,

"The spark that I felt with him, I haven't felt with any boy in here."

She then revealed that she wanted to couple up with Jamie. Connor, her villa partner, wasn't single because he came back with Emma from Casa, who dated Harry in the past, and coupled up with her. Harry told everyone that it seemed like Emma wanted to badmouth him and that he wasn't sure of her intention to come to Love Island UK.

Emma bit back, saying he was just scared of getting exposed for who he was. Then, when it came to Toni, she stated that she had endured a lot in her past few days in the villa and that she thought the person she was going to choose to couple up with would embrace all sides of her. She then said she was going to couple up with Cach.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @loveisland.

