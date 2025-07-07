⁠"Give her the 50K"— Love Island UK fans praise Harry's ex, Emma, for calling out his behavior towards Shakira and Helena

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Harry's ex, Emma, was one of the Casa Amor bombshells who entered the show. After her arrival, the former lovers sat down for a chat, but Emma was unhappy with Harry calling her a "little freak."

She told him to "save" it for Helena and also questioned his behavior towards her and Shakira. She asked how he was not "fed up" with himself and said it showed that he didn't know what he wanted.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 reacted to Harry and Emma's conversation and praised the latter for "humbling" Harry. One person wrote on X:

"Clearly Emma’s sole purpose is to humble Harry and I’m here for it. Matter of fact, give her the 50k."

Netizens praise Harry's ex, Emma (Image via X/@xcviaa)

"Harry’s ex Emma calling Harry up on his actions for the past few weeks and done us all a service of telling him what we all think," a fan commented.

"Emma telling Harry he’s not good enough for Shakira. Something we all been saying for weeks!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 praised Emma's behavior:

"shout out to emma for getting a free holiday to rip harry a new one, it’s what we all would’ve done x," a person wrote.

"Emma using every chance she has to have a dig at Harry and expose his bs. Oh we NEEDED this," a fan commented.

"Harry has gone to Casa just to get told off and now looks sad, Emma WE LOVE YOU," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"harry trying to mug emma off at every opportunity because he’s bitter someone has read him for FILTH," a person wrote.

"The producers brought Emma in thinking she was going to be jumping on Harry, only for her to drag the f*ck out of him, Helena and support Shakira. What a Queen," a fan commented.

Harry gets confronted about his antics by ex, Emma, in Love Island UK season 12

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Harry's ex, Emma, joined the cast as a Casa Amor bombshell. The two caught up as Harry asked what she was looking for while on the show.

Emma told the season 12 islander that she was there for the same reason everyone else on the show for. She added that she was there to find someone.

"Why are you trying to be all wholesome, you little freak?" Harry asked.

Emma was unhappy with Harry calling her a "little freak" and told him not to use that language with her and "drop the act." When Harry asked the Casa Amor bombshell what she meant, Emma told him to save that "chat" for Helena.

The Love Island UK season 12 islander said he was happy with Helena and Emma told him that he had made his bed and had to lie in it. Harry said he didn't mind that, while Emma said, "Good."

The Casa Amor bombshell chimed in on Harry's relationships with Shakira and Helena and said she didn't see him with either of them outside the villa. She defended Shakira and said that Harry wasn't good enough for her.

She told Harry that she didn't think he could give Shakira what she needed. Harry responded that he didn't need to justify himself to his ex-girlfriend. However, he said it was "nice" to hear Emma's opinion.

"And the way you've been moving with Helena, honestly, you two deserve each other. You're a great couple," she added.

Harry thanked her while Emma called them "two snakes." She told Harry that he was "embarrassing" himself in front of everyone and asked the Love Island UK season 12 star how he was not "fed up" with himself.

The Casa Amor cast member told Harry she believed he didn't know what he wanted and was "lost," as he was "bouncing from girl to girl" and was causing "destruction" in the villa.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 reacted to Emma confronting Harry in the villa and praised her for the same.

Tune in on Monday, July 7, 2025, to watch what happens next in Love Island UK season 12 during Casa Amor.

