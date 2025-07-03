 ⁠"A role model for young women"— Love Island UK fans praise Toni "dragging" Harrison for kissing Helena

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 24, Toni and Harrison once again discussed their relationship after a hideaway kiss with Helena left the female islander fuming. The last time they discussed the issue, Toni told Harrison she was "done," and the conversation in Wednesday's episode had a similar tone.

Harrison told Toni that he had spoken to Helena and that they kissed again, which prompted the female islander to ask why they never kissed in her presence. Harrison said it would be "awkward," and Toni called him a "p*ssy."

Toni continued to drag Harrison and told him to "grow a f*cking pair of b*lls" and kiss Helena in her presence. She walked off after telling him that he didn't deserve her, and fans praised her online.

"Oh toni is an icon. i’ve never seen a man get dragged the way harrison just has on this show. she didn’t stutter once, that’s a role model for young women," one person wrote on X.

Netizens praise Toni (Image via X/ @laurenlawless_)

"“Am I speaking a different language?” “Im making the decision for you” “you said that last time” toni aint letting Harrison breatheeee," a fan commented.

"it’s the fact harrison didn’t expect toni to end it and grovelled for her to ask him if she’s speaking a different language and told her to get his girl… dropping a diamond for an ancient rock harrison," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK felt Toni deserved a "standing ovation."

"I swear Toni deserves a standing ovation for all these one liners clocking Harrison's tea," a person wrote.

"what does Harrison get out of constantly lying and manipulating the situation ? Toni literally just ended it, stop acting like u have the upper hand ? Silly Boy," a fan commented.

"Harrison being horrified that toni said they're matching is insane behaviour. Get him out!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Harrison pisses me offffff! Be a f*cking man and tell Toni you’re not into her. I just don’t understand why he’s playing her like this! So f*cking disrespectful," a person wrote.

"I’ve rewatched Toni’s break up scene with Harrison like 3 times now! It’s just on repeat!! It’s soooo gooooddd!! You would think it’s scripted! Common Toni girlllll!!!! Toni is now officially my favorite islander everrr!!" a fan commented.

Harrison tells Toni about kissing Helena, which enrages the Love Island UK season 12 islander

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 24, Harrison told Toni that Helena and he had a conversation and shared a kiss.

"Why don't you do it in front of me, ever?" Toni asked.

The male islander said it would be "awkward," and Toni replied that Harrison wouldn't kiss Helena in her presence because he was a "p*ssy." Harrison explained that kissing another woman in front of her would be like "taking the piss a little bit."

Toni told the Love Island UK season 12 cast member that he was "sneaky" and told him that Helena didn't like him. She told him that if Harry asked Helena to couple up with him, she would say yes.

Harrison told Toni that she was acting as if he had already decided who he wanted to be with, and the latter told him that it was her birthday the next day and that he kissed Helena while she was gone.

"Well, the timing was unfortunate," Harrison said.

The Love Island UK season 12 islander added that since he was "open" and talked to other people, he would kiss them. Toni urged him to do it in her presence, while Harrison said he would never do that.

"No, because you're sneaky and weird," Toni said.

Harrison asked her how he was being sneaky when he was being upfront about his and Helena's kiss, and Toni told him that he didn't deserve her. The male cast member apologized, and Toni told him that if he respected her even a little bit, he wouldn't have kissed Helena that day.

When Harrison insisted that he respected Toni, the latter told him that he was lying to her and himself and walked away.

Fans reacted to Toni "dragging" Harrison in Love Island UK season 12 episode 24 and praised her.

Tune in to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12 when it airs its upcoming episode on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on ITV.

