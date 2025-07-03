Love Island UK season 12 episode 24 recap – Toni calls it quits with Harrison while Alima and Ryan get dumped

Love Island UK season 12 returned with episode 24 on July 2, 2025, bringing more changes to villa connections. The episode featured the fallout of Harrison’s secret kiss with Helena, which came to light just before Toni’s birthday. After confronting him and reflecting on the situation, Toni made a firm decision to walk away from the connection. As she told him on the terrace,

“This is done. You’ve made your bed. Lie in it.”

Meanwhile, two new bombshells, Billykiss and Ryan, continued to explore their options. But by the end of the episode, a text gathered all the Islanders at the firepit, leading to an unexpected twist. The result was a double dumping that saw Alima and Ryan leave the villa.

Elsewhere, tensions rose between existing couples, and some Islanders were forced to decide where their loyalties lie. Conversations at the fire pit and the terrace revealed shifting dynamics, with emotions running high. From birthday breakfasts to last-minute choices, the episode set the stage for further shakeups.

Toni ends her connection with Harrison in Love Island UK

Harrison started the episode by admitting to Toni that he kissed Helena on the terrace. He shared that he was just talking with Helena and after a little chat, they had "one kiss." Toni walked away from the conversation without saying much but later made her position clear during a chat with Shakira.

“Point 1 – A man who’s for everyone is not a man for me. Point 2 – I did not come all the way here to cry. Point 3 – If you can’t make a decision I’m gonna make it for you,” Toni explained.

On her birthday, Harrison tried to apologise by making her breakfast, writing a note, and giving red roses. But Toni wasn’t moved. As she sat down to eat, she knocked the roses off the plate with her fork. Later, she called Harrison to the terrace and ended things directly. Afterward, Harrison spoke to Conor about the breakup.

“I’m sad, that actually hit me harder than I thought,” he said.

Conor told him it was probably just a "classic case" of not realising what you have until it’s gone.

Alima and Ryan are dumped after surprise firepit twist in Love Island UK

As the evening continued in Love Island UK, a text arrived telling all Islanders to gather at the firepit. There, Billykiss and Ryan stood apart from the group as everyone waited for the next instruction. In the twist, the bombshells were asked to pick who they wanted to couple up with—leaving two Islanders at risk of being dumped.

Billykiss chose to couple with Conor, which left Alima single and automatically dumped from the villa. When it came time for the girls to choose, no one stepped forward for Ryan. As a result, he was also eliminated. The double dumping marked the end of both of their journeys.

The rest of the Islanders reacted with surprise, as the twist changed the group dynamic. While Billykiss and Conor started to get to know each other, the others tried to process the fast-paced changes in the villa. No further recoupling was shown in Love Island UK, leaving open questions about how the new pairings will evolve.

On the other side, Harry and Shakira talked on the terrace as he tried to make amends. The issue was that Shakira felt Harry kept "ruining a good thing" between them. As the episode ended, the villa was left with fewer Islanders and more uncertainty, setting up the next chapter of season 12.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

