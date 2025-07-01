Love Island UK season 12 episode 22 recap: A recoupling ceremony and a Heart Rate challenge stir chaos in the villa

Love Island UK season 12 released episode 22 on June 30, 2025. The segment saw the islanders unwrap interpersonal dynamics while tackling their own unresolved feelings. A surprise recoupling ceremony left the villa divided as the male islanders chose their partners. However, tensions continued to escalate, eventually leading to a Heart Rate challenge, which created new predicaments.

Ad

Harrison found himself in a difficult spot as he navigated his love triangle with Helena and Toni. While Toni sought reassurance, she broke down in tears, watching her partner, Harrison, explore his connection with Helena. In the meantime, Tommy and Emily continued to deepen their connection, sharing a kiss on the terrace.

Helena created a tense environment during the Heart Rate challenge, whispering a surprising comment in Harry's ears. The Love Island UK male islanders were taken aback when Harry shared the comment with them. As the challenge concluded, the results were announced, raising many questions.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Love Island UK season 12 episode 22?

Ad

The Love Island UK episode kicked off with Shakira complaining to Yasmin and Toni about Harry kissing Helena in a previous challenge. Toni, on the other hand, confessed she felt better after pieing Harrison in the face as part of the game. Regardless, she broke down in tears, recalling Harrison's connection with Helena.

In the meantime, Harrison chatted with Helena, saying he was "over" the Toni situation. He complained about Toni's emotional state, convinced the situation was not that "deep." Elsewhere, Harry apologized to Shakira for kissing Helena in the previous Love Island UK episode. However, Shakira refused to accept his apology, saying she was not in the clearest of head spaces.

Ad

In another segment of the Love Island UK episode, Harrison tried to mend things with Toni, but the latter remained unconvinced.

"I wasn't really sure where we stood after that, but I felt slightly better than earlier today," she said to the cameras.

Ad

Soon after, the islanders gathered at the recoupling ceremony, where the boys chose who they wanted to couple up with. Tommy coupled up with Emily, Giorgio with Yasmin, Harry with Shakira, Dejon with Meg, Ben with Helena, Harrison with Toni, and Conor with Alima.

Right after the recoupling, Harrison spoke with Helena, admitting he had a speech planned for her and that he was going to couple up with her. However, he could not since Ben chose her first.

Ad

"So ready to couple up and sleep in a bed with you, but f**k's sakes," he said.

However, when he sat with Toni, he said the opposite. When Toni asked him if he would have chosen Helena had she been an option, he said he did not know what he wanted, saying he was "50-50." Elsewhere, Harry confided in Dejon and Tommy that he was still interested in pursuing Helena, despite his chemistry with Shakira.

Ad

The following morning, Toni apologized to Helena for "screaming" at her in a previous episode, hoping things had not unfolded the way they did. The girls called Harrison, who confessed he was open to pursuing both of them. However, he was asked to choose since he could not date two women simultaneously.

Ad

Immediately after, Harrison was shown cuddling with Helena, noting that their s*xual tension was "through the roof."

Later in the Love Island UK episode, the islanders participated in the Heart Rate challenge, which marked a significant shift in the villa's dynamics. Helena, during her turn, whispered something in Harry's ears, saying:

"I can't wait to f**k you."

As the challenge concluded, the results were announced. Ben's heart rate was raised the most by Alima, Harrison's by Toni, Conor's by Toni, Giorgio's by Yasmin, Dejon's by Yasmin, Tommy's by Toni, and Harry's by Helena.

Ad

As for the girls, Alima's heart rate was raised the most by Harrison, Toni's by Conor, Shakira's by Harrison, Yasmin's by Ben, Emily's by Tommy, Meg's by Tommy, and Helena's by Harry.

The episode ended as the contestants processed the results and their potential consequences.

Stream Love Island UK episodes on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More