Love Island UK star Ben’s identity was reportedly used in a fake escort website

Love Island UK is currently airing its 2025 season, and contestant Ben Holbrough has made headlines off-screen following a report published by The Sun on June 27, 2025. According to the exclusive, Ben’s identity was reportedly stolen and used without his consent on a male escort website. The listing included his Instagram pictures and appeared under a fake name.

The report stated that the profile used topless images of Ben in a swimming pool, as well as photos of him at a racecourse, and listed false details including a different name, age, and location.

A source cited by The Sun said Ben was “horrified” to discover the misuse and worked with friends to have the page taken down. The issue had reportedly caused months of stress for the Islander, who is also a taxi driver.

“Ben was shocked to be told that a website he knew absolutely nothing about was using his images," the source shared.

Ben is currently appearing in Love Island UK, where viewers recently reacted to an argument between him and fellow Islander Yasmin Pettet. The on-air moment combined with the escort website allegations has sparked further public discussion.

Love Island UK star Ben was unaware his photos were being used online

According to The Sun report, Ben Holbrough did not know that his photos were being used on an escort website until someone informed him. The fake profile listed a man named “Lewis” and included a bio offering “dinner dates,” “nightclub events,” and “full body massage” services. The details falsely described “Lewis” as 6’3”, 27 years old, and London-based.

“He and some of his friends tried to have this profile removed. He was really upset to learn that someone was using his Instagram pictures, especially with many of them taken on his holidays," the source further added.

The source added that many of the pictures were taken during Ben’s personal holidays and had been shared on his Instagram. The issue was also brought up during Ben’s casting process for Love Island UK.

The source claimed he had already explained the situation to the production team. “It has been a really stressful time,” the source added. No official public statement from Ben has been released as of now.

The profile also invited users to “message for rates” and claimed to offer services exclusively for women. It stayed online for a while before Ben and his friends successfully got it removed.

Ben faced backlash over his comments to Yasmin on the show

While dealing with the online impersonation issue privately, Ben Holbrough also became a focus of viewer attention following a conversation on Love Island UK. In a recent episode, Ben had an argument with Yasmin Pettet and made several remarks that sparked criticism online.

During the exchange, Ben said,

“You’re lucky Shea even picked you. To be fair, I think you’re lucky you’re even in here now to be fair. No one rated you when you were in here let’s say.”

When Yasmin walked away, Ben was heard telling others in the villa,

“Eh, she’s made content for the next three weeks lads.”

At the time of publication, Ben remains in the villa. Fans continue to discuss both the on-screen and off-screen events involving the Islander, including whether the latest revelations and behaviour might impact his time on the show.

Fans can watch the stream the latest episodes of Love Island UK currently streaming on Hulu.

