"HE WAS EVEN FLABBERGASTED!!!"— Love Island UK fans praise Alima calling it quits with Remell over Poppy 

Love Island UK season 12 saw the brutal aftermath of the international sleepover twist on Thursday, June 26, when the islanders returned to the villa. However, Alima was conflicted about why Remell didn't couple up with Poppy, given everything she had heard about what had happened.

Helena had told Alima that Remell and Poppy shared a bed both nights and kissed outside of the challenge, after which, the female cast member ended her relationship with the male cast member immediately.

The following day, Remell tried to speak to her to explain himself, but Alima criticized him for not doing right by her and Poppy.

Fans of Love Island UK reacted to Alima standing up for herself online and praised her. One person wrote on X:

"ALIMA WAS ON RIMEL LONDON'S NECK BEFORE HE EVEN SAT DOWN, QUEEN BEHAVIOUR!!! SHE GAVE HIM SERIOUS PEPPER, HE WAS EVEN FLABBERGASTED!!! THIS IS WHY WE SIMPLY HAVE TO STAN HER, SHE DON'T TAKE NO BS OR DISRESPECT, IKDR SHE IS ICONIC!!!"

"I fear we haven’t seen anyone like Alima who stands on business and never goes back, she didn’t even allow him to talk his part as soon as she found out what was tea she ended it, queen sh*t!" a fan commented.

"Remell is basically saying if I had known Alima wouldn’t take the disrespect, which she’s made it very clear that she would not ever do, he would’ve brought the other girl home. Do you hear yourself Remmell??" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK praised Alima for not putting down Poppy during the confrontation:

"Notice how Alima didn’t put any blame on Poppy and even defended her, the other pick me’s in the villa could learn a lesson in grace and decorum from her," a person wrote.

"Alima you (queen emoji) the fact she defending poppy a girl she didn’t even meet she’s not mad at that girl she’s mad at the right person," a fan commented.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Remell thinks too highly of himself LOOOOOOL does he know if Alima didn’t give him attention none of the girls in there cared for him?? Get this gassed man out my villa mtchewwww," a person wrote.

"Respect for Alima. He can’t handle a women taking control & not only rejecting him but putting him in his place so vocally. It illustrates how she is way out of his league & they are not a match. He will blame her for it all & act like it’s not big deal to hide the humiliation," a fan commented.

"Even the stuff he saying in THIS chat shows why she needed to call it quits like “I’m not being hurt regardless” oh ok then move around boo you basically telling her you don’t respect her or it won’t affect you if yall not together k byeeee," a tweet read.

Alima breaks up with Remell and criticizes him for leading Poppy on in Love Island UK season 12

In the latest episode of Love Island UK season 12, Alima broke up with Remell the second she found out about him being physically involved with Poppy at the international sleepover. The intense and brutal conversation continued the next morning when Remell tried to explain his side of things to Alima, hoping they could reconcile.

The male Love Island UK cast member told her that he had a lot of natural "s*xual energy" and although it was stronger with Poppy, he believed his and Alima's connection was stronger. Remell explained that he felt like a "d*ckhead" for sending Poppy home, and Alima laughed and said that he was in fact a "d*ckhead" to both the female cast members.

"Because you sold her a dream like, because if you're gonna do all of that you may as well just bring her back to the villa. You shared a bed with her, what, not even 24 hours ago?" Alima questioned.

The female Love Island UK star asked Remell why he didn't bring her back, and the latter said he was being "extremely present" and if they were outside the show, he would have done the same.

Hearing this, Alima said that they could never work out romantically on the outside and believed it was better to end things while on the ITV show itself to avoid being hurt later. Remell said he wasn't feeling hurt, and Alima reminded him that he disrespected her.

"You just can't take accountability of that and that's totally fine," Alima added.

Remell told her that he didn't think she would be mad, and Alima said he knew that she didn't believe in second chances. Despite that knowledge, the Love Island UK islander risked their relationship and thought that him not coupling up with Poppy was "crazier."

She added that if he was going to kiss someone out of the challenge, he should have stood on business and brought her back.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 praised Alima for dumping Remell and for standing up for herself and Poppy.

Tune in on Friday, June 27, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12.

