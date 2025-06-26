"That's so snaky"— Love Island UK fans criticize Remell coupling up with Alima after being "intimate" with Poppy

Love Island UK season 12 aired episode 17 this week on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 and saw the islanders divided as part of the international sleepover twist. During the twist, Remell bonded with Poppy and the two shared a bed.

However, when it was time to decide who he wanted to further explore his connection with, Remell chose to recouple with Alima while Poppy criticized him for giving her "mixed signals."

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 chimed in on his decision and his behavior with Poppy online, and criticized Remell for leading Poppy on. One person wrote on X:

"Remell remaining with Alema after being all cozy and intimate with Poppy omg. That's so snaky he generally had his cake and ate it."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Relived that my girl is safe but after this whole thing I’m going to need ITV to set up a segment named Alima beating Rimmel London with a stick for 5 minutes bc that man is nothing short of a jarring little freak," a fan commented.

"Remell remaining in a couple with Alima after doing bits with the bombshell at the sleepover is outrageous. One thing men have in abundance is the AUDACITY omg. At least Dejon slept in a separate bed ffs," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK called Remell a "red flag":

"WTF excuse me??!! Alima … run Remell is a red flag he lead poppy on," a person wrote.

"100% he was scared but he showed restraint because he knew what would happen when he gets back. Remell knew he was always gonna go back to Alima because he’s got a gameplan but couldn’t show enough restraint when given an opportunity, that’s the difference," a fan commented.

"Took it as a lads holiday to go around acting a fool doing the absolute most just to come home to his girl and stay being comfortable in his couple the cheek of it FLOORS me get him out of my villa nowwwww," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Wowwwwww! I really thought he was picking #Poppy This guy is really playing a game. Idk what he's gonna do when Helena tells Alima about what he was up to at the sleepover," a person wrote.

"Remell your strategy will not work… Your Game plan is showing! Alima isn’t stupid she will not take your rubbish lightly when she finds out!" a fan commented.

Remell shocks the cast by re-coupling up with Alima after sharing a bed with Poppy in Love Island UK season 12 episode 17

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 17, the islanders had to make a decision as they spent time apart from their partners. They had to decide whether they wanted to remain with who they were coupled up with or explore a connection with the islanders they bonded with during the international sleepover twist.

Remell revealed that he wanted to remain with Alima, which shocked the cast and Poppy. The host, Maya Jama, asked the female islander if she was expecting Remell to stay with Alima, and Poppy said she was a "little bit shocked." The host then asked Poppy if she believed the male Love Island UK cast member would pick her instead.

"Yeah, definitely. I mean, he said it the challenge last night," Poppy revealed.

When the host asked if Remell had given her mixed signals, Poppy agreed before Maya Jama spoke to Remell. She recalled his expressions when Poppy was speaking and asked whether he had always planned on being with Alima.

"No, if I'm being honest, from the moment I walked in here, I made it quite clear to everyone that this decision has been on the back of my mind, like, almost every minute," he said.

The Love Island UK islander said he thought about it a lot and assured Poppy she was a "lovely girl" and that he would like to get to know her more but he had something good going with Alima.

Fans recalled Remell sharing a bed with Poppy and his general flirtatious behavior with her, and criticized him for leading her on.

Tune in on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to see what happens next with Remell on Love Island UK season 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More