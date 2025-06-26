"I don't want you to lead her" — Shakira questions Harrison's feelings for Toni on Love Island UK

Love Island UK aired a new episode on June 23, 2025, showing changes in the Islanders' connections after the recent recoupling. During the episode, Harrison and Shakira had a private conversation where she brought up his bond with Toni Laites. Toni did not get much screen time, but her name came up when Shakira shared her concern about how Harrison might be handling the situation.

Ad

“My only concern is if you don’t like Toni, I don’t want you to lead her down the garden path, but I actually think you two get along,” she told him.

This moment made it clear that Toni could be affected by Harrison’s decisions, even if she wasn’t present in the conversation. At the same time, other Islanders were dealing with their own situations. Megan continued to speak with Conor, while Emily and Tommy started to have more conversations.

Ad

Trending

Harry and Helena also talked about their disagreement, with Helena saying she could not stay friends with him. The episode ended with a message that four Islanders would leave the villa to meet new bombshells.

Harrison admits indecision after Shakira brings up Toni in Love Island UK

Ad

During their chat on the daybeds, Harrison told Shakira that he was still unsure about where he stood in Love Island UK.

“The thing with me, I’m so indecisive, I’ll come away from a chat thinking Helena was the best chat… I have a chat with someone else and I’ll be like ok she was the best chat,” he shared.

Ad

This came after Shakira brought up Toni’s name in the conversation. Harrison listened and explained that his thoughts often changed depending on who he was talking to. He didn’t give a clear answer about his feelings toward Toni but shared that he found it difficult to decide.

Toni did not appear in the conversation, but her name was discussed between the two. Shakira asked Harrison what he was looking for, to which he didn’t give a direct response. Instead, he shared how he often felt differently after speaking with different people in the villa.

Ad

What else happened in this episode of Love Island UK?

Ad

In another part of the episode, Helena and Harry spoke about where they stood after their recent fallout.

“I thought it was too good, I’ve done it in the past where I self-sabotage… I’m 30 years old I get it, I’m not making excuses,” Harry explained.

To this, Helena replied,

"It’s done now, you can’t go back on it… I can’t really be around you right now."

Ad

Meanwhile, Megan had a chat with Conor and told him she found him more open and clear about what he wanted than Tommy. She added that she noticed the way he pulled her for a conversation in front of Emily.

At the same time, Tommy and Emily discussed the way things were changing between them in Love Island UK. Emily mentioned that if someone pushed her away, she wouldn’t stay. Tommy told her that he felt a strong attraction when she first arrived in the villa.

Ad

Later, a text arrived announcing that Dejon, Emily, Helena, and Remell were selected by four new bombshells for a sleepover. The Islanders gathered around to hear the news, and a second message revealed a short video showing what the group was up to in the new villa.

The Islanders were left curious after seeing the footage, wondering how the sleepover would affect existing connections back in the villa.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More