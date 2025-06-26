Which islanders were dumped after the shocking sleepover twist on Love Island UK? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 released a new episode on June 25, 2025, in which four islanders — Shea, Caprice, Poppy, and Will — were sent packing following the sleepover twist, which saw Helena, Dejon, Remell, and Emily spending time with four bombshells (newcomers). Sparks flew, however, at the recoupling ceremony, everyone but Helena decided to stick to their original partners.

In an earlier episode, Helena, Dejon, Emily, and Remell were brought to another villa to have a sleepover with bombshells Caprice, Poppy, Will, and Giorgio. Intending to explore and get to know new people, the islanders interacted with the bombshells and sparked connections. It led many to reconsider their connections in the main villa, as they contemplated recoupling.

However, when host Maya Jama arrived at the second villa, asking the original islanders to make their choices, most of them decided not to recouple. Dejon, Remell, and Emily, despite their chemistry with the newcomers, chose to stay with their original matches. Meanwhile, Helena reconnected with bombshell Giorgio, rendering her partner, Shea, single.

Trending

Like Shea, Caprice, Will, and Poppy were also left single since they failed to make anyone recouple with them. Consequently, the four single cast members were eliminated from Love Island UK.

Love Island UK star Shea gets emotional after being dumped from the villa

After Maya arrived at the second villa, she tasked the sleepover contestants with deciding if they wanted to recouple with one of the bombshells or stick with their original partners. Meanwhile, the participants at the main villa awaited their decisions.

Helena was the first to announce her verdict, as she chose to recouple with 30-year-old account manager and brother of footballer Alessia Russo, Giorgio. It resulted in her villa partner, Shea, becoming single.

However, earlier in the Love Island UK episode, Helena confided in Emily that despite being attracted to Giorgio, she still sought a romance with her former flame, Harry.

In the meantime, Emily chose not to recouple, staying in a pair with her partner, Conor. She explained that she felt "no spark" with bombshell and personal trainer, Will. Similarly, Dejon decided to stay with his Love Island UK partner, Meg, despite his chemistry and kiss with Caprice in the previous night's game.

While reflecting on both his connections, Dejon said:

"What me and Caprice have could be something good, but what me and Meg have is something special."

Remell, who had his head turned by Poppy, also shared a kiss with her. While he considered recoupling with the newcomer, he ultimately decided not to, sticking with his partner, Alima. However, in an earlier segment, he had admitted that he had a stronger bond with Poppy.

Consequently, the Love Island UK alum's decision to stay with Alima shocked Poppy, Helena, and Dejon. Meanwhile, at the main villa, Meg and Alima celebrated the news, but Shea broke down in tears after learning that Helena's decision had ended his time in the villa. His co-stars were equally emotional, as they bid farewell to the islander.

Elsewhere, Conor was disappointed with Emily's decision to stay with him instead of recoupling after he himself had sparked a romance with Megan. Megan and Conor, in a previous episode, shared two kisses on the terrace, which brought Megan and Tommy's relationship to an end.

Both islanders wanted to continue exploring their newfound romance, hoping Emily would recouple with someone new, making things easier for them. However, Conor felt conflicted after learning Emily had decided to stick with him.

As a consequence of the choices the four sleepover contestants made, Shea, Poppy, Caprice, and Will were sent packing, marking major shifts in the villa's dynamics.

Love Island UK episodes are available on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More