"I was really surprised" — Love Island UK star Alima dumps Remell after sleepover drama exposed

Love Island UK continued its Casa Amor twist in the episode that aired on June 25, 2025. The latest episode saw a dramatic fallout between Alima and Remell after details of his time in the other villa were revealed.
Although Remell returned and chose to stick with Alima at the recoupling, it soon became clear that his connection with newcomer Poppy during the sleepover had caused more tension than expected. Alima, who was initially happy to be picked, changed her tone after speaking with Helena. In a conversation shown in a teaser,
“Alima, I’m not gonna lie to you, I was really surprised,” Helena told her.
This prompted Alima to confront Remell directly. The episode highlighted the growing divide between Remell’s words and actions, especially as clips showed him getting close to Poppy. During the confrontation, Alima accused Remell of faking his feelings and questioned his decision to share a bed with someone else. Remell tried to defend himself, but Alima eventually walked off.
The episode also featured the exit of multiple Islanders as the recoupling left several contestants single.
Alima confronts Remell over his connection with Poppy in Love Island UK
After speaking with Helena, who witnessed Remell's actions in the other villa, Alima decided to address what happened. Helena’s statement that she was really surprised referred to how close Remell had become with Poppy, including multiple kisses and emotional conversations. This caused Alima to rethink his loyalty in Love Island UK.
“This is why I was struggling to open up to you, right. Then the moment I start to this is what you f*****g go and do,” Alima told Remell.
She said she felt his recoupling speech was fake and called him out for sharing a bed with Poppy. Remell tried to respond, but Alima continued questioning him, asking why he had shared a bed with Poppy. The conversation ended with Alima walking away, while Remell quietly reacted, saying it was hard to believe what had just happened.
During Casa Amor, Remell had told Poppy,
“It’s the first time in the villa I have felt like this, so it’s telling me something.”
His words and actions led Poppy to believe she would be chosen, but she was left shocked when he picked Alima instead. Poppy, along with Caprice and Will, was dumped from the show.
Mass dumping and new couple shakeups at Love Island UK villa
The Casa Amor twist resulted in a major shift in the villa’s dynamics in Love Island UK. While Remell stayed with Alima, his connection with Poppy created fallout. Poppy, Caprice, and Will were dumped after no one coupled up with them. Helena was the only girl to return with a bombshell, choosing Gio, which meant Shea was also sent home.
The new couples after the recoupling were:
- Alima and Remell
- Emily and Conor
- Dejon and Meg
- Megan and Tommy
- Helena and Gio
- Shakira and Harry
- Ben and Yasmin
Remell’s decision not only shocked viewers but also caused disappointment for Poppy, who had spent much of her time with him. The tension in the villa increased as the other Islanders observed the confrontation between Alima and Remell.
Helena’s role in informing Alima added to the tension, as she had been with Remell during his time with Poppy. The recoupling showed how quickly things can change in the villa and how decisions made outside still affect current relationships. As the season continues, more couples may face challenges in staying together.
Catch the latest episodes of Love Island UK available to stream on Hulu.