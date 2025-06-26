⁠"Gaslighting manipulator!!"— Love Island UK fans react to Megan arguing with Tommy and kissing Conor 

Love Island UK season 12 aired episode 17 on June 25, 2025. The segment saw the cast participate in an international sleepover. However, things took a turn for one couple — Tommy and Megan when Harry commented on the female islander's chemistry with another cast member, Conor.

The two spoke about it after Megan clashed with Harry, urging him to mind his own business and criticized Tommy for believing the male islander over her. As the conversation continued, Tommy wanted an apology for Megan's behavior but instead, the islander revealed that she kissed Conor.

Fans online reacted to Megan's behavior towards Tommy and criticized her. One person wrote on X:

"Megan is literally a delusional gaslighting manipulator!! Tommy did nothing wrong. Came up with smth to be annoyed about so she could crack on with Connor… scary she actually believes her own lies! Explore connections sure, but she’s pure nasty. T dodged a bullet!"

"Megan: connects with Connor, doesn’t tell Tommy she’s feeling him, starts flirting like crazy with Connor, lays it on equally thick with him, initiates the kiss with Connor, then proceeds to go for a second one. Also Megan: WHY SHOULD I APOLOGISE TO TOMMY," a fan commented.

"Megan literally fought with Tommy so she could kiss Connor because their argument was never that deep. She thought he would be so obsessed with her that he would fight over her but he clearly has a bit more respect for himself," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 felt Megan had "gaslighted" Tommy throughout the latest episode:

"Megan deffo gaslighted Tommy the whole of the episode. Like just chat to connor and be 100% about it. It’s okay you know," a person wrote.

"Megan is actually a narcissist - so manipulative, downplaying how she’s treating him to the girls, expecting him to be grateful bcs she’s lipsed Connor but ‘at least she’s told him’, more worried people will think she’s a ‘bad guy’ than how she’s made Tommy feel," a fan commented.

"Megan is a b*tch, she actually worst than Meg!! You lied to Tommy, you KNOW you lied and know you’re saying Tommy didn’t believe you and using that as an excuse to get with Connor. Grow up and be honest you just wanted to crack on with Connor," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Oh my god,look at Tommy's face when megan said that she has kissed connor,tommy is completely heart broken,this is why alot of men are not nice when it comes to women,megan is walking all over tommy because he is a nice guy,i feel sorry for tommy as a man," a person wrote.

"Nobody can convince me that Megan is not a wicked person & I am so disappointed that the girls were supporting her behaviour. Kissing and exploring another connection wasn’t the problem gaslighting Tommy to think he was the problem & villain is," a fan commented.

Tommy and Megan clash in Love Island UK season 12 episode 17

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 7, Megan pulled Tommy for a chat, and the two discussed the previous disagreement they had. Harry explained why he hadn't spoken to her all day and said he felt disrespected.

The Love Island UK reality star said that he was annoyed about how Megan reacted when they were discussing what Harry had told him while in bed. He recalled telling her that he believed her over Harry, but she cut him off, yelled, and turned her back on him.

"In the moment, I felt really down about what happened," the Love Island UK star said.

Tommy told Megan that he would have liked her to reassure him and said that one of the reasons he hadn't spoken to her all day was because he felt disrespected. The female Love Island UK cast member told Tommy that he didn't realize how much he had upset her when they had spoken about what Harry had told him.

She said that she had been "nothing but open and honest" with Tommy, and for him to be conflicted because of something Harry had said was upsetting to her. Megan added that she felt disrespected because he didn't take her word on it.

When Tommy said he didn't believe Harry, the female Love Island UK islander screamed that he didn't and asked Tommy why he told Conor that he was "rubbing" the inside of Megan's leg and that it made her uncomfortable.

Tommy told the Love Island UK cast member he didn't say "the inside" and called the accusation "b*llocks."

"Well, obviously, I spoke to him on the terrace earlier, and we kissed," Megan revealed.

Tommy said, "Okay, cool," in response, and Megan said it was nothing against Tommy and that she was on the show to explore connections. She added that they were not in a good place but that she didn't do it "in spite of you," and that although she didn't need to tell him, she told Tommy because she liked him.

Fans of Love Island UK reacted to Megan's behavior towards Tommy and called her a "gaslighting manipulator" online.

Tune in on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12.

